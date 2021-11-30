Best of 2021: Top apps and games on Google Play Store in India

The year 2021 was an eventful one, particularly for India, which was in the death grip of Covid-19's second wave that took away so many lives. To curb the spread, the lockdown was imposed and people had to stay back at home for so many months. All had to work and learn everything online.

With so much depressing news all around, smartphones came in handy to distract us. People made the best use of time at home to improve their skillsets and also others played games to relieve themselves from stress. And, some relied on well-ness apps to seek help to manage their mental health.

With just a month left before the end of 2021, Search engine giant Google has announced the list of top apps and games popular among millions of users in India.



Clubhouse app was adjudged Users’ Choice App of 2021 on Google Play store (screen-grab)



"In India, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs. This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIB," said Brett Bouchard, global head of editorial, Google Play.



Garena Free Fire MAX was adjudged Users’ Choice Game of 2021 on Google Play store



In India, 'Clubhouse: The Social Audio App' was the best-rated app of 2021 selected by Android phone users. And, 'Garena Free Fire MAX' won the Users’ Choice Game of 2021.

Here's the list of Apps and Games adjudged best by Google's editor on Play Store in India:

Best App of 2021- Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Game of 2021-- Battlegrounds Mobile India

Best Apps for Fun

1) FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

2) Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

3) Hotstep

Best Apps for everyday essentials

1) Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

2) SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

3) Guardians from Truecaller



Google chose 'Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!' as the best app on Play Store



Best Apps for personal growth

1) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

2) EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

3) Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Apps for Health and Mental well-being

1) Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better!

2) being: your mental health friend

3) SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

4) Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

Best Hidden gems

1) Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

2) Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

3) Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

1) Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

2) Canva

3) Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

1) My Fitness Pal

2) Calm

3) Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best of 2021 Games in India



Google selected Battlegrounds Mobile India as the best gaming app on Play Store.



Best Competitive Games

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

2) Summoners War: Lost Centuria

3) MARVEL Future Revolution

4) Pokemon Unite

5) Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

1) JanKenUP!

2) Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

3) NieR Re[in]carnation

4) Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

1) DeLight: The Journey Home

2) Huntdown

3) My Friend Pedro

4) Ronin: The Last Samurai

5) Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

1) Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

2) Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

3) Dadish 2

4) Disney POP TOWN

5) Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

1) Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

2) My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

3) Overboard!

4) The Procession to Calvary

