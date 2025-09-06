Menu
Two killed as dilapidated house collapses due to rain in Jaipur

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma said seven people were trapped under the rubble. While two of them died, five were rescued and shifted to SMS Hospital.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 07:16 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 07:16 IST
India NewsRajasthanJaipurBuilding CollapseHeavy rain

