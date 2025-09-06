<p>Jammu: A search operation was launched after a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted hovering over vital installations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The drone was noticed at an altitude of over 700 metres moving from west to east over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area around 9.35 pm on Friday, they said.</p>.J&K administration withdraws order about imposition of night curfew in areas near IB in Samba.<p>An alert was immediately sounded and quick reaction teams of the Army were activated.</p>.<p>Police were also informed and a joint search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics, the officials said. </p>