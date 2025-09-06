Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM S Jaishankar to represent India at BRICS virtual summit on Monday

The aim of the summit is to create a common approach in dealing with the Trump administration's tariff tussle.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 02:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 02:59 IST
India NewsS JaishankarEAMBRICS

Follow us on :

Follow Us