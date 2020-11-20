BioEconomy Report 2020: Karnataka sets aim for $50 billion plus biotech exports by 2025

The government of Karnataka on Friday (November 2020) released the BioEconomy Report 2020 at the on-going Bengaluru Tech Summit (Nov 19-21).

As per the report, Karnataka-based biotech companies made $22.6 billion (Rs 1.67 lakh crore) one-third of the total $60 billion in exports in India the previous year (2019-20). For the past couple of years, the exports from local companies have been growing with an average of 15-17% in the state.

Based on current trends, Karnataka government expects the state's BioEconomy to touch $42 billion in the next five years, but it has set a bigger target for 2025 and hold a major share in the national BioEconomy.

The Indian government is expecting the biotech companies' output to touch $100 billion in 2025. With the new unveiled biotech policy, Karnataka has set an ambitious goal of reaching $50 billion-plus, more than fifty percent of the aforementioned national projected revenue goal in exports.

"Our confidence to achieve the target much earlier stems from the fact that Karnataka already has a rich presence of 35+ State and Central research institutes. Initiatives like the upcoming Bio-industry cluster at Bengaluru Helix Biotech Park at Electronics City, state-of-the-art Bio-incubators in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Udupi, and seed funding support for more than 150 biotech startups under Elevate Idea2PoC opens new growth opportunities for the sector. Additionally, the equity-based investment made through Bio-venture Fund (KITVEN 2 & 3) in DeepTech/EmergeTech companies like Zumutor Biologics (Onco-immunology), Pandorum Technologies (tissue engineering), String Bio (Synthetic Biology), Vipragen Biosciences (Clinical Research) and the most recent, Jiva Sciences, indicate the future potential of the State’s BioEconomy,” said Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Dy CM and Minister for Electronics, IT, Bt & S&T, Government of Karnataka.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson, Biotechnology, Karnataka Vision Group has proposed six focus areas of growth engine that can help the local companies reach the target in the next five years.

They include-- Vaccine manufacturing hub (currently Pune and Hyderabad are the top two Indian cities known for vaccine production in this sector), BioManfacturing hub, AgriTech, Marine Biotech, BioMedical cluster, and Integrated BioRefineries cluster for developing bio-fuel in coastal regions of Karnataka.

“To bridge the gap in likely revenues, the report recommends a series of strategic initiatives to overcome this hurdle and cross the target in time, in the continuing spirit of the state’s industry, policymakers and Government working together with a visionary approach,” said Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of the Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology (VGBT) and Biocon Group.

