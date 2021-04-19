Credit card details of 1 million Domino's India customers compromised

Thanks to Covid-19 outbreak, social distancing, face maks and work from home becoming a new normal around the world. So, more and people are embracing digital lifestyle be it ordering food, or looking for new job oppurtunities and even communicating with loved on the social media platforms has increased over the year. With daily transactions reaching billions of dollars, big corporate companies store huge tracts of user-data such as credit card numbers, user names, email IDs, phone numbers and more.

It is the responsibility of the companies to make sure the database is fully secure. But, lately, there seems like complaceny has creeped in som big corporations. In the last one month alone, Facebook, LindkedInd have suffered data breach leaving billions of people vulnerable to hacking.

In the latest instant, leading food chain company Domino's, known for its Pizzas have suffered cyber attack. Alon Gal, Co-founder and CTO of the Isreali security firm Hudson Rock, has claimed that hackers got hold of critical personally identifiable details of the Domino India's users including the financial card details.

It should be noted Gal is also credited for breaking the news of 533 million user data leak from Facebook last month.

This time, Gal says hacker has a massive 13TB of Domino's India userdata containing whopping 180,000,000 (180 million) plus order details. It includes names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details and more than one million credit cards.

The possible data breach of Domino's India was first noticed by India-based independent cyber security expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia in March. He had reported the matter to CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), but said the report needs to be verified to confirm the data breach.

"I had alerted about this possible Domino's India breach to the CERT-in on March 5th 2021. There is still not any evidence/sample available related to Domino's India on darkweb forum. We Need atleast some sample data to verify this breach which is not available yet,"Rajaharia said to DH.

Gal says the hackers on the dark forum are negotiating with the Domino's company executives to return the database on receiving the ransom amount. They are seeking around $55,000 (approx. Rs 4 crore) in Bitcoin and if need be, they will build a search portal to verify the compromised used data.

The threat actor is looking for around $550,000 for the database and saying they have plans to build a search portal to enable querying the data. pic.twitter.com/o2UuA7LWXJ — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 18, 2021

DH has reached out to Domino India's spokesperson for the response to the report,

Domino India customers have advised to be wary of text messages and emails from unknown senders. Hackers may use leaked email IDs and mobile numbers and use Phishing techniques to seek financial details.

