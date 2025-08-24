Bookrack for the week (Aug 24 to Aug 30)

<p><strong>The Forever Green Lore</strong></p>.<p>Sreekumari Ramachandran</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 400, Rs NA</p>.<p>Dive into the enchanting world of this book, where history and mysticism intertwine to create a tapestry of cultural heritage that is both vibrant and timeless.</p>.<p><strong>The Midnight Shift</strong></p>.<p>Cheon Seon-Ran</p>.<p>Bloomsbury, pp 298, Rs 599</p>.<p>When four isolated elderly people die back-to-back at the same hospital by jumping out of the sixth floor window, SuYeon doesn’t understand why she’s the only one at her precinct that seems to care.</p>.<p><strong>Courtesans Don’t Read Newspapers</strong></p>.<p>Anil Yadav</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 224, Rs 299</p>.<p>These are a collection of stories that force you to stretch your emotions, question the world of privilege, as the characters begin to find their way somewhere deep within you.</p>.Tracing the journey of a multi-realm traveller.<p><strong>A Shimla Affair</strong></p>.<p>Srishti Chaudhary</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 312, Rs 350</p>.<p>Nalini and her two older sisters run the Royal Hotel Shimla. But when an underground revolutionary group asks them to aid a murderous conspiracy, they find themselves thrust headfirst into a dangerous game of lies.</p>.<p><strong>The Dead Fish</strong></p>.<p>Rajkamal Choudhary</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rupa, pp 200, Rs 495</p>.<p class="bodytext">Translated into English for the first time, this novel explores the psychological depths of Nirmal Padmavat, a ruthless businessman whose personal life is marked by emotional volatility and contradictory sexuality.</p>