'Desi' dating app QuackQuack crosses ten million user mark

'Desi' dating app QuackQuack sees 10 mn installations

  • Aug 10 2020, 15:17 ist
Dating platform QuackQuack announced on Monday (August 10) it has crossed the ten million Indian user mark.

The platform said it added one million users in just over two months during the lockdown to achieve the feat.

"During this period, around one million interests were expressed per day with three million profile views on a daily basis," the company said in a statement.

Founder of QuackQuack, Ravi Mittal said: "We started off as a desi homegrown dating platform for Indian singles and today we have our own small community which is 10 million strong.

