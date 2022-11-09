Dimensity 9200: Key features of Mediatek's latest mobile chipset

Taiwan-based semiconductor-maker MediaTek launched the new flagship mobile silicon Dimensity 9200.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series, which just started to show its existence on performance benchmarking sites, is expected to make its global debut in December. The latter and the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 series are seeking interest from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to incorporate their chipsets in premium smartphones launching in 2023.

While we wait for the formal announcement of Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we will see what Mediatek Dimensity 9200 is capable of and how it will enable smartphones to perform better than before.

Here are the key features of Mediatek Dimensity 9200:

1) Manufactured by TSMC, the new 4nm class Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chipset comes with eight cores ( one 3.0GHz ARM Cortex-X3, three 2.85Ghz Cortex-A715, and four Arm Cortext-A510 cores). It promises to deliver 10 per cent better performance and consume 25 per cent less power compared to previous Dimensity 9000 series

2) It boasts Immortalis-G715, an 11-core GPU. It supports two ALU throughputs, three triangle throughputs, two FP16 Blender throughput, two ML improvements, Vulkan 1 and VRS.

Also, it supports hardware-based Ray Tracing, promising the best immersive gaming experience in terms of realistic lighting and reflections, whole scene soft shadows, and ambient occlusion. It promises to deliver 32 per cent improvement in GPU performance and yet, it will consume 41 per cent less power for GPU processing compared to the predecessor Dimensity 9000

3) With Artificial Intelligence(AI) processor--MediaTek APU 690, the phones will be enabled to perform faster, boost photography in terms of better videos and photos, faster frames-per-second and the display panel will be able to support vibrant colours. And, it promises to deliver 35 per cent performance improvements but consumes 45 per cent less power than the predecessor (APU 590)

4) The new Dimensity 9200 series come with MediaTek Imagiq 890. With this, the native camera app on a phone will be able to capture raw images straight from the sensor for the AI-camera feature to process them faster and consume less battery

MediaTek Imagiq 890 chipset is the first to support RGBW sensor, which enables the phone's camera to absorb 30 per cent more light, and this chip is the first to support them natively, giving it a 34 per cent power efficiency advantage.

5) Mediatek Dimensity comes with MiraVision 890 for display. It ensures the phone's display is able to support the highest quality of content on OTT apps. Also, it can even turn low-res, noisy, slow frame-rate video on the phone into high-quality HDR experiences

6) It is the world’s first Wi-Fi 7-ready smartphone chip and will support super-fast wireless data transfers up to 6.5Gbps

7) It also supports 5G sub-6GHz and super-fast mmWave. This ensures, the phone will be able to support numerous 5G bands across the world

8) Mediatek Dimensity 9200 series also supports the latest Bluetooth technology and will enable phones support studio-grade 24-bit/192kHz Bluetooth audio, a first in the industry

