'Driving The Next’ theme furthered Bengaluru Tech Summit success, says C N Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka government's annual flagship Bengaluru Tech Summit concluded on Friday (November 19).

The three-day programme saw the participation of 26,863 delegates and GIA (Global Innovation Alliance) Summit saw the participation of 48 Countries, plus 27 EU countries and 54 CWECC. A total of 1253 Delegates attended, and three minister-level delegations.

Top keynote presentations, conferences, awards, quiz competitions at the BTS 2021 registered 49,935 attendees.

The 24th edition of the BTS also saw 340 expo participants and the GIA Expo booths consisted of delegates from Australia, Pennsylvania, UK, USA, Toronto- Canada, and NRW-Germany.

In this year's edition, more than 210 start-ups from different fields of IT, Electronics, IoT, Healthcare, Medtech, Agritech, Fintech, Edutech, Mobility Sectors, and more showcased their products.

“Karnataka continues to lead the technology transformation globally. The theme of this year’s Summit, ‘Driving The Next’, has furthered the success of our event from the previous editions. Accelerating the growth of technology and global businesses, despite the challenges of the pandemic, BTS 2021 successfully kindled the spirit of innovation and the need for disruptive tech solutions. The event fostered international engagements and discussions across domains including FinTech, EdTech, Semiconductors, and Biotechnology, among others, in the country. This year, it was a great privilege to have the presence of Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates the Summit. The Vice President’s presence and inspiring words encouraged us to deliver nothing but the best during the past three days. Further, we were honoured by the virtual presence of Scott Morrison- Prime Minister of Australia and Naftali Bennett, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Israel,” said Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, minister for Electronics, IT, BT and Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Govt. of Karnataka.

BTS also for the first time hosted US Tech Conclave. It included sessions on India's Digital Journey from Outsourcing Hub to Innovation Central, and R&D development in Life Science and Biotechnology.

“I'm excited to be part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, a powerful platform to discuss ideas, perspectives, and innovations in technology that India brings to the world. The next decade of economic growth will be defined by the speed of digital transformation. Technologies like cloud, data, and AI are driving growth and opportunity for everyone, improving the lives of people everywhere. The Karnataka government has been at the forefront of driving this change and we are proud to partner on several fronts to create a strong tech ecosystem in the state,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.



Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India. Credit: Special Arrangement.



Karnataka government also facilitated Indian companies that emerged unicorns in 2020-21. The list included Apna, Big Basket, Black Buck, Coinswitch, CRED, CureFit, Daily Hunt, Groww, Meesho, MPL, Phonepe, Razorpay, Udaan, Unacademy, Zetwork, and Zerodha.

With 37 per cent of the population in the age group 15-35, Bengaluru is touted to be the world's youngest start-up ecosystem. It has witnessed the launch of more than 11,000 start-ups and has attracted venture capital inflow worth $ 28 billion.

The 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from 16 to 18 November 2022.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.