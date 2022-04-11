Elon Musk turns down offer to join Twitter board

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 11 2022, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 10:08 ist
Credit: AFp Photo

Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter's board, the social media platform's CEO Parag Agrawal said on Monday.

"Elon has decided not to join our board," Agrawal said, adding that Twitter, however, "will remain open to his input."

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move which made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content.

But "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal said in a note on Twitter. 

Musk had on Saturday suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin. 

