Everything Samsung launched at Galaxy Unpacked Feb 2022 event

As expected, Samsung pulled the wraps off the brand new Galaxy S22 series along with the premium Galaxy Tab S8 series at the Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event.

Like the previous years, the company is offering the Galaxy S22 in three variants— a regular S22, standard S22 Plus, and top-end S22 Ultra. However, for the first time ever, Samsung is offering the latter with S Pen built-in, which we used to see only on the Galaxy Note series.

This means, we may never see the Galaxy Note, which was last launched in 2020. Going forward, the S Pen capability will be available in the Ultra model, which will differentiate itself from the other two. So, in the second half of 2022, there will just the new generation of Galaxy Z4 Fold and Z4 Flip and no Note series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra flaunts armour aluminum rails and also the front and back panel of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which is said to be the sturdiest glass cover on an Android phone to date. Also, the device comes with an IP68 rating as well.

It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440p) Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic 2X AMOLED display and support variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode and is said support Vision Booster feature can make the device reach peak brightness up to 1750 nits to good visibility outdoors.



The new Galaxy S22 Ultra series. Credit: Samsung India



Depending on the region, the device will be offered in two variants - 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 silicon. They will be backed by 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/ 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charger and 15W wireless charging capability.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a quad-camera module—108MP (with OIS, f/1.8) + 12MP 120-degree Ultra Wide sensor (f/2.2) + 10MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom, f/2.4 OIS) + 10MP Periscope lens (10x zoom, f/4.9, 100x Space Zoom) with LED flash, laser autofocus and supports 4K video recording at 60 fps (frames per second) and even 8K at 30fps. On the front, it boasts 40MP (f/2.2).

The device will be offered multiple configuration—12GB RAM + 1TB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Its price starts at $1,199 and will be available four colour options—Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus feature the same design language and most of the internal hardware but only differ in terms of the display size and battery capacity.

The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, variable refresh rate (10~120Hz), 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield and comes with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, 15W wireless charging speed and support reverse charging too.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, variable refresh rate (10~120Hz), 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging, 15W wireless charging speed and support reverse charging too.



The new Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus series. Credit: Samsung India



Both the devices come with triple camera module— 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.2, FOV: Field-Of-View 120-degree) + 50MP Wide Camera ( with dual pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, FOV 85-degree) + 10MP Telephoto Camera ( with 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4, FOV 36-degree) with LED flash on the back and a 10MP front camera (with f/2.2 and FOV: 80-degree).

Both the devices, like the S22 Ultra, depending on the region, the devices will be offered in two variants - 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 silicon. The Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 prices will start at $999 and $799, respectively. They will be offered in four colours—Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

All three models come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and will get four years of Android OS update and five years of security firmware support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Like the smartphones, the new Galaxy Tab S8 comes in three variants— a regular Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra.

The Tab S8 Ultra features a big 14.6-inch WQXGA+(2960 x 1848p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 240 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a dual-camera 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) on the front, Android 12 OS, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 11,200mAh battery with super fast charging capability. It comes in one graphite colour model with prices starting at $1,099.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes with 12.4-inch WQXGA+(2800 x 1752p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 266 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 10,090mAh battery with super-fast charging support.



The new Galaxy Tab S8 series. Credit: Samsung India



The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11.0-inch WQXGA+(2560 x 1600p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 276 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor and feature an 8,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support.

They come with a dual-camera 13MP (autofocus) + 6MP (ultra wide) with LED flash on the back, 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the front, Android 12 OS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and an 11,200mAh battery with super-fast charging capability.

The Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus come in three colours— graphite, silver, pink gold— with prices starting at $699 and $899, respectively.

All the newly launched Samsung devices come with eco-friendly retail packing. Also, some of the key components are made of repurposed ocean-bound wastes such as plastic bottles and fishnets.

Also, Samsung’s new devices are optimised to work seamlessly with some of the core Microsoft Office suite of apps and Google’s YouTube, Duo calling apps and more.

Samsung is slated to release all the new devices in select global regions from February 25 onwards. It is expected to announce price details for the Indian market in the coming days.

