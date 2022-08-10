Everything Samsung unveiled at Unpacked August 2022 event

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung on Wednesday (August 10) unveiled a new line of foldable phones along with smart wearables.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 series come with robust flat body design language. Also, feature durable build quality featuring armour aluminium metal body with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ protective cover and also features IP6X water-and-dust resisting rating, first among the foldable phones.

Inside, they are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor and Android 12-based One UI 4 series OS and the interface is reimagined to offer multi-tasking capabilities, split screen, improved flex mode in terms of video calling and texting at the same time and many more use-cases to offer value-added experience.

Samsung Galaxy Fold4 sports a 6.2-inch cover display and inside, it features a 7.6-inch bendable OLED screen. Both the displays support 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.



The Galaxy Fold4 series. Credit: Samsung India



On the other hand, the Galaxy Flip4 features a 6.7-inch screen, which can fold vertically and support 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The company is said to have incorporated an improved bendable display panel that can sustain longer than previous iterations. On the front, it has a 2.1-inch screen.

Both the foldable phones tested for more than 200,000 fold operations and are certified by Veritas.

As far as the photography is concerned, the Galaxy Fold4 boasts a triple-camera on the back- a main 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom with LED flash on the back. On the cover display, it will have a 10MP sensor. And, on the wide-screen panel, it will have a 16MP camera.

The Galaxy Filp4 sports a dual-camera module- main 12MP wide (with OIS) with a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash, and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP sensor.



The Galaxy Flip4. Credit: Samsung India



The Galaxy Flip4 comes with a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging speed, 10W wireless charging speed, and 5W reverse wireless charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro

They feature a classic circular dial design but with more durable build materials. They are said to come with Sapphire glass to resist scratches. The standard model comes with alumnium case and the Pro model features a titanium case.

Also, they come IP68 rating, meaning they will be able to sustain for up 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) under water for close to 30 minutes.

They feature a digital wheel, which makes use of an advanced touch-sensitive display and offer a good dial interface to check notification and scroll through features and widgets. Also, they come with an innovative magnetic D-buckle strap.



The Galaxy Watch5 (left) and the Galaxy Watch5 Pro (right). Credit: Samsung India



Inside, it runs WearOS co-developed by Google and Samsung. It is optimised with the hardware to offer refreshed user interface, visually appealing widgets, and offer longer battery life.

The Watch5 Pro comes with a 590mAh battery and promises to deliver a full day (close to 20 hours) with GPS on all the time and with mixed usage, it can last close to 80 hours.

They support 10W wireless charging, double the speed of the predecessor. And, can charge up to 45 per cent in 30 minutes.

They also feature pre-set route files to offer turn-by-turn notifications. Users can use it to track back if they find themselves lost while returning back to the starting point.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with a new design language with a compact form factor, almost 15 per cent smaller compared to the predecessor. And, also offer a comfortable and secure fit.

Also, it promises better Active Noise Cancellation (1.4X better than Buds Pro) and supports Hi-Fi sound (24bit) and 360-degree audio tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos sound systems.



The Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Credit: Samsung India



It also supports auto switch with multiple companion devices and with the SmartThings app, users can locate the lost earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4 will be available from August 26 onwards in select global markets for prices starting at $999 and $1,799, respectively .

The Galaxy Watch5 and the Galaxy Watch5 Pro series will be available with prices starting at $279 and $449, respectively. And, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro costs $229.

Pre-order window opens on Wednesday night and consumers who pre-book the devices will get complimentary Samsung Care+ service subscription for free that covers accidental damages of the devices. Samsung is expected to reveal price and India region availability details in coming days.

