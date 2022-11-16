Explained: How Apple iPhone 14 satellite connectivity works

As promised during the September fall hardware event, Apple on Tuesday (November 15) unlocked the satellite connectivity feature in iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max through a software update.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is one of two new potential life-saving features exclusive to the new iPhone 14 series. The Crash Detection feature has been on the new models since day one and despite the false alarm caused during roller coaster rides, it works as advertised to get you medical aid soon as possible. [Note: False triggering can be fixed by turning on the flight mode and when you get down from the roller coaster ride, make sure to turn it off]

Coming back to the topic at hand, let's see how much Apple has invested to build the infrastructure for the iPhone satellite connectivity feature.

Besides the 5G modem, Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models come with high-tech components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to directly establish a connection with a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

It should be noted that Apple has created Advanced Manufacturing Fund worth $450 million (approx. Rs 3,636.63 crore) dollars. Most of it is being passed on to Louisiana-based service partner Globalstar, in addition to building infrastructure for ground stations and training staff to attend emergency calls.



SOS Emergency via Satellite is available only on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, to establish a direct connection between the iPhone 14 models with the Globalstar satellites, the Apple SOS service will make use of the spectrum in L and S bands specially designated for mobile satellite services by ITU Radio Regulations.

The ground stations use new high-power antennas designed and manufactured specifically for Apple by Cobham Satcom in Concord, California.



Globalstar's ground stations. Credit: Apple



God forbid, if you ever get stuck in an area where there is absolutely no Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage, get hurt, and need urgent help, you just have to take out the iPhone 14 and open the Find My app. Then follow the on-screen instruction to send the location details.

The message will be received by one of Globalstar’s 24 satellites in low-earth orbit traveling at speeds of approximately 16,000 mph.

The satellite then passes the message down to custom ground stations located at key points all over the world.

Once the message is received, the Globalstar outstation responder pushes the notification to the nearest emergency services that can dispatch help, or a relay center with Apple-trained emergency specialists if local emergency services cannot receive text messages.



Emergency SOS Demo on the iPhone 14 model. Credit: Apple



It should be noted that Emergency SOS service will be available to users in Canada and the US including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The service will be free for two years.

And, Apple announced to extend the SOS service to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December. As of now, there is no word when the company extends it to other global regions including India.

Here's how to set up the SOS Emergency vis Satellite feature on your iPhone 14 model:

Step 1: Open the Settings app >> Tap Emergency SOS.

Step 2: Under Emergency SOS via satellite, tap Try Demo, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Users are advised to update their Medical ID and emergency contact details prior to heading out for trekking and exotic places.

In the native Health app, there is an edit profile option >> open Medical ID, and tap edit. There, users must add emergency contact numbers and also medical conditions, so that family and friends be able to share more information with the medical and emergency response team.



Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is available only on the iPhone 14 series models. Credit: Apple



Before using the SOS Emergency via Satellite feature, users should try first contact the local emergency response service number. If that does not work, the iPhone will give the option Emergency Text via SMS (shown above) and tap on the option to send the message urgent help.

Then, the iPhone passes critical information such as Medical ID and emergency contact information (if you have set them up), the emergency questionnaire answers, your location (including elevation), and the remaining battery life for your iPhone.

