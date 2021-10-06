Maintenance error caused Monday's 6-hr outage: Facebook

Facebook says maintenance error caused Monday's 6-hour outage

The outage cut off access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp globally

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2021, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 00:18 ist
In a blog post, Facebook explained its engineers issued a command that unintentionally took down all the connections in its network. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Facebook said on Tuesday that routine maintenance on the company's network stitching together its data centers triggered the collapse of its global system for more than six hours on Monday, blocking access for billions of users.

In a blog post, Facebook explained its engineers issued a command that unintentionally took down all the connections in its network, "effectively disconnecting Facebook data centers globally."

Also Read | Facebook says 'no malicious activity behind' service outage

The outage cut off access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp globally.

It also caused employees to lose access to internal tools, including those used by Facebook employees to correct such issues, the company said.

Facebook added that its program audit tool had a bug, and failed to stop the command that caused the outage.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Facebook
Technology
Social media
WhatsApp
Instagram

What's Brewing

64 power plants have just 4 days of coal stocks left

64 power plants have just 4 days of coal stocks left

How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form

How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form

Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

From crypto to oil, WhatsApp outage hits trading

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

 