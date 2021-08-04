Facebook wants to analyse encrypted WhatsApp messages for ads: Report

Facebook-owned WhatsApp earlier in the year tweaked the user privacy policy of the messenger app. It asked users to accept the new terms and conditions that would allow the company to track transactions and other types of exchange of messages between an individual user and business enterprise owners on messenger. Also, it reserved the right to share the information with the parent company (Facebook) and sister firms (Instagram and others) to create target ads.

Now, Mark Zuckerberg-owned company has hired a team of experts to look into the possibility of reading encrypted messages on WhatsApp without harming the user privacy policy and send targeted ads, reported The Information.

The experts are betting on homomorphic encryption, which allows big companies to data-mine personal information including medical records and financial data while ensuring the information is well protected from any cybersecurity threats.

With homomorphic encryption, companies will not know the person's identity; instead, it will be marked as random code, and based on the information, they will deliver targeted ads.

It is no surprise that Facebook wants to use this tech as it bought WhatsApp for $19 billion and it is time the company monetise the messenger service.

As mentioned before, it has already set the ball rolling with a new user privacy policy for WhatsApp Business. Though WhatsApp has stalled and pushed back the deadline for the customers to accept the terms, it has told media that the company will try to convince users that the new policy will not harm an individual's privacy.

It stated that the message, videos, and audio exchanged with two private individuals are fully encrypted.

But, now, the report of Facebook thinking of using homomorphic encryption technique to glean over the private persons' messages will certainly evoke strong objections from the customers. This is certain to convince more people to move to alternative platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

Soon after the report made headlines in the media, Facebook has denied the allegation and said to The Information that-- " It is too early for us to consider homomorphic encryption for WhatsApp at this time."

It is strange that Facebook did not completely rule out the possibility of using the homomorphic encryption ever, indicating it may think of using the tech later in the future.

