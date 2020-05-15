Facebook's Zoom alternative Messenger Rooms finally available worldwide; here's how to start group video call

Last month, Facebook announced to bring the Zoom video app alternative, Messenger Rooms, a group video call feature to its messenger app. Now, it is finally available worldwide on both iOS and Android platforms.

Facebook Messengers users just need to update their app to get the Rooms feature. With this, users can invite up to 50 people for a video conference with them. To make the chat lively, it offers AR effects like bunny ears, and new AI-powered features like immersive 360 backgrounds and mood lighting.

Most importantly, when the user creates a room, he/she can choose who can see and join it. The app user can also remove people from the call and lock a room if they don’t want anyone else to enter.

Also, unlike Zoom, there is no restriction on time and video call service is free of cost on Messenger Rooms.

Here's how to use Rooms group video call Facebook Messenger app on the phone

To get the Messenger Rooms, first, update your phone. Just head to App Store (for iPhones)/Google Play Store (for Android mobiles) >> Type Facebook Messenger >> Tap on the update button.



Messenger Rooms now available for Apple iPhones (Picture credit: Facebook)



[Note: For iPhones, Facebook Messenger's latest update version is v264.0]

Now, open Facebook Messenger >> Tap on people >> Create a Room >> then, invite your friends or anybody via sharing links on WhatsApp, messages, Newsfeed, groups or event options.

