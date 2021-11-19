FaceTime's SharePlay feature gets support for more third-party apps

After months of testing, Apple rolled out the SharePlay feature along with iOS/iPadOS 15.1 update to all eligible iPhones, and iPads in late October.

FaceTime's SharePlay feature allows users on the video call to share songs together with Apple Music, watch a TV show or movie in sync with a group of friends and family.

It also offers the option to even share their screen to view apps or browse the web together.

SharePlay also features a 'Shared' playback control option that allows anyone to play, pause, or jump ahead.

Users can extend playback to Apple TV, and watch it on their TV while sharing the moment with friends and family connected over FaceTime.

Previously, SharePlay was compatible with native apps on Apple devices. Now, it will support more third-party applications including NBA, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount+, Explain Everything, DJ mix, Kahoot!, Heads Up!, Showtime, Night Sky, and more in addition to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+.



SharePlay feature gets support for BetterSleep, SmartGym, and more apps. Credit: Apple



With this, users can also make good use of the SharePlay feature to work out or meditate together in Apple Fitness+, encourage one another through intervals with SmartGym, or wind down with a bedtime story together with BetterSleep.

While apps like Kahoot! makes it possible for children to face off with school friends live in educational quizzes, Explain Everything allows users to chat over FaceTime while collaborating on a whiteboard, and Night Sky gives users a way to identify stars, planets, constellations, and satellites together.

Even iOS apps-- Food Book Recipes, Rhymelo, and Chaarana-- created by Indian developers support the new SharePlay feature.

Users can make FaceTime call to friends or family members staying far away to make exotic dishes together using the Food Book Recipes app via the SharePlay feature.



Food Book Recipes on Apple App Store



In the coming months, more apps such as BET+, Disney+, ESPN, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Pantaya, Pluto TV, and Starz will support SharePlay on the FaceTime app.

Here's how to use SharePlay feature on FaceTime group video call to share video streaming app:

Step 1: Start a FaceTime call.

Step 2: Go to the Home Screen, then open a video streaming app that supports SharePlay (Apple TV app, Paramount+).

Step 3: Select a show or movie you want to watch, tap the Play button, then select Play for Everyone (if it appears) to begin watching with everyone on the call. (Others on the call may have to tap Join SharePlay to see the video.)

Note: For everyone on the call who has access to the content, the video starts playing at the same time. People who don’t have access are asked to get access (through a subscription, a transaction, or a free trial, if available).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.