Fitbit brings insightful Sleep Profile feature with Sleep Animals

Besides being physically fit, getting a good night's sleep very essential for the overall health of the body.

Several studies have pointed out that lack of proper sleep, will have a significant long-term impact on health and also affect decision-making ability as well. People suffering from insomnia, tend to be cranky all the time and may often snap at loved ones and colleagues at the office, which leads to loneliness and depression.

To counter this particular health issue, Google-owned Fitbit has come with the new Sleep Profile, which will offer a longitudinal analysis of sleep patterns.

Besides the insightful details, Google wants to make it simple and fun by interpreting it with fun animal characters. It has studied the sleep traits among animals (Tortoise, Parrot, Dolphin, Giraffe, Bear, and Hedgehog) and matches the user's pattern.

For instance, the user will be matched with a bear, if he/she tends to have a consistent sleep schedule, regularly falling asleep around the same time. They go to bed earlier than most and tend to reach a sound sleep quickly. The sleep trend tends to be long and restful, with a relatively high proportion of deep and REM sleep.

With the monthly sleep analysis data, users can take steps to improve their sleep quality and, in turn, overall health.



Monthly Sleep Analysis data. Credit: Google



"Sleep guidance isn’t as simple as getting 7-8 hours rest (everyone is different!) and we have the data to show it through an analysis of 1.87 million sleep logs by a neurologist, sleep experts, and research scientists. Supported by sleep science, Sleep Profile analyzes your sleep across 10 key metrics each month, calculates trends, and compares them to what’s typical for your age and gender, so you can discover where you have room to improve," Google said.

The Sleep Profile feature will be available to all Fitbit users with a premium subscription.

Supported devices include Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices upon launch. Users will receive their first profile during the week of July 4, followed by monthly profiles delivered in the Fitbit app on the first of each month.

