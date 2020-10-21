Flipkart Big Billion Days October 2020 sale: Top deals on Samsung, Sony, LG smart TVs and more

Flipkart's six-day Big Billion Days sale is all set to conclude on Wednesday (October 21).

Walmart-owned e-commerce is a company is offering big discounts on all categories of products ranging from consumer electronics such as mobile phones, smart TVs, computers, home appliances, to sports equipment and fashion apparel.

If you have long been waiting to buy a feature-rich smart TV, but couldn't find the right model that suits your budget? Fret not, DH is listing really good deals that are sure worth taking a look and make an informed purchase decision.

Samsung The Frame (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) Edge QLED Smart TV (QA55LS03TAKXXL)

It can be bought for Rs 81,999 against MRP Rs 1,29,900 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 11, 000 extra discounts via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube, Operating System: Tizen, Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, Sound Output: 40 W, Refresh Rate: 120 Hz, built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI x 4, USB Ports x 2.

Samsung's The Frame smart TV series also comes in two more sizes-- 50-inch for Rs 66,999 (MRP: Rs 1,12,900) and a bigger 65-inch for Rs 1,29,999 (MRP Rs 2,22,900).

LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD)

It can be bought for Rs 49,499 against MRP Rs 83,990 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 16,000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube, Operating System: WebOS, Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels, Sound Output: 20 W, Refresh Rate: 50 Hz, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet (RJ45)x 1, HDMI x 3, USB Ports x 2.

Motorola Revou (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (55SAUHDMG)

It can be bought for Rs 40,999 against MRP Rs 49,999 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 11, 000 extra discounts via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube, Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 × 2160 Pixels, Sound Output: 50 W, Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, built-in Dual Band Wi-Fi (5 GHz / 2.4 GHz), Ethernet (RJ45)x 1, HDMI x 3, USB Ports x 2.

Nokia (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Sound by Onkyo (43TAUHDN)

It can be bought for Rs 29,999 against MRP Rs 45,999 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 16, 000 extra discounts via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube, Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built), Resolution: Ultra Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels, Sound Output: 39 W, Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI x 3, USB Ports x 2.

Sony (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (KDL-32W6103)

It can be bought for Rs 21,999 against MRP Rs 25,990 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 11, 000 extra discounts via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube, Operating System: Linux based, Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels, Sound Output: 20 W, Refresh Rate: 50 Hz, built-in Wi-Fi: Direct, Ethernet (RJ45) x 1, Mobile High-Definition Link, HDMI x 2, USB Ports x 2.

LG (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition (32LM565BPTA)

It can be bought for Rs 14,499 against MRP Rs 21,990 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 11, 000 extra discounts via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube, Operating System: WebOS, Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels, Sound Output: 10 W, Refresh Rate: 50 Hz, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet (RJ45)x 1, HDMI x 2, USB Ports x 1.

Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV With Google Data Saver

It can be bought for Rs 13,499 against MRP Rs 14,999 and Flipkart is offering up to 10% off via SBI debit/credit cards. Additionally, you can avail up to Rs 11, 000 extra discount via exchange deal and there are also several EMI options as well.

It comes with apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Youtube, Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built) with PatchWall, Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels, Sound Output: 20 W, Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet (RJ45)x 1, HDMI x 3, USB Ports x 1.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.