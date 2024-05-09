Rashmika Mandanna to romance Salman Khan in 'Sikandar'

It has been confirmed that actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to share the screen with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in the highly anticipated movie Sikandar.

Fresh off the success of her recent blockbusters like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is poised to make her mark in Bollywood with this prestigious project bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) movies.

Paired with the charismatic Salman Khan, Rashmika's inclusion in Sikandar has already sparked immense anticipation among fans and critics alike to see what unfolds on Eid 2025.

The makers took to social media to make the announcement. They wrote “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! (sic)