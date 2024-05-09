Rashmika Mandanna to romance Salman Khan in 'Sikandar'

It has been confirmed that actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to share the screen with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in the highly anticipated movie Sikandar.
Fresh off the success of her recent blockbusters like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is poised to make her mark in Bollywood with this prestigious project bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) movies.
Paired with the charismatic Salman Khan, Rashmika's inclusion in Sikandar has already sparked immense anticipation among fans and critics alike to see what unfolds on Eid 2025.
The makers took to social media to make the announcement. They wrote “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! (sic)
The duo's collaboration is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the silver screen, captivating audiences with their charisma and on-screen chemistry.
With Salman Khan known for his larger-than-life portrayals and Rashmika Mandanna praised for her versatility and charm, their collaboration is expected to set screens on fire. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss’, Sikandar is touted to be an action-packed entertainer that promises to deliver a compelling narrative coupled with high-octane sequences.
Sikandar heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Published 09 May 2024, 07:36 IST