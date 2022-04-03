Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, ViewSonic PC monitors and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Intel, Whirlpool, Poco, and Ambrane, among others launched a new line of smartphones, PC chipset, refrigerators, smart TVs, and more this week (March 27-April 3).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's latest Neo QLED smart TV features Neural Quantum Processor 8K. It houses 20 independent neural AI networks, each analysing the content’s characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing, regardless of the source.

It also boasts Real Depth Enhancer, which scans the screen, and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing the object while keeping the background unprocessed. It works similarly to the way human eyes perceive images in real life so the object on screen stands out against the background.

The company added that the processor, combined with the powerful Quantum Mini LEDs, creates lighting that is precise and controlled so bright areas stay bright and the dark space around it stays dark – a feature we have dubbed Shape Adaptive Light Control. For example, the full moon will stay bright against the black night sky, not the grey.

Also, Samsung’s all-new 2022 QLED received the world’s first ‘Pantone Validated’ certification in the display from Pantone, the global authority on colour and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) – meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone’s guidelines.

The new AI-tech-based EyeComfort Mode can automatically adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room is combined with the sunset/sunrise information to optimize the most comfortable viewing experience.



Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. Credit: Samsung India



It boasts a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system, featuring new top channel speakers and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. This technology has also been applied to voice recognition with Voice Tracking Sound, so that sound effects and voices truly follow the movement across the screen.

It runs a Tizen-based Samsung Smart Hub with a simple home layout, featuring new tabs, settings, and content into three categories for a seamless user experience: Media, Gaming Hub, and Ambient.

It features four HDMI 2.1 supporting ports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 4K 144Hz gaming, Super Ultrawide GameView, and Game Bar, making gaming more efficient and accessible for a fast-paced and streamlined experience. The prices of the new Samsung Neo QLED smart TV models will be revealed during local launch events.

Intel 12th Gen chipset

The new Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900KS houses 16 cores (eight Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores) and 24 threads, and up to 5.5GHz max turbo frequency, 150W Processor Base Power, and 30MB Intel Smart Cache for even more gaming power and performance.



12th Gen Core 9i chipset. Credit: Intel



With 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency, Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and features Intel Adaptive Boost Technology (Intel ABT), it promises to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. It will be available in the first week of April in select markets for $739 (approx. Rs 56,123).

ViewSonic VA 2201-mh, 2205-mh series PC monitors

They feature a 22-inch full HD display with narrow bezels, Eye-care technology, and support HDMI, VGA ports. Also, it features multiple display preset modes to offer optimised screen performance. There is also LED backlighting, energy-saving Eco-mode, which saves electricity bill in the house.



ViewSonic VA 2201-mh. Credit: ViewSonic



Furthermore, the VA2205-mh monitor promises to deliver a high contrast panel with detailed and clear images for a wholesome viewing experience. On the other hand, the VA2210-mh comes with a Superclear IPS technology offering more colour accuracy and wider viewing angles.

The new ViewSonic VA 2201-mh and 2205-mh series PC screens are available as low as Rs 12,950 (MRP: Rs 17,500) and Rs 12,250 (MRP: Rs 16,300), respectively.

Whirlpool Neo Fresh Glassdoor Refrigerators

They come packed with advanced technologies and promise to keep the vegetables fresh for up to 12 days. The Vegetable Crisper with Honeycomb Moisture Lock-in Technology maintains optimum moisture in the vegetables and the effective anti-odour action of Active Deo ensures that different odors don’t mix with each other.



Whirlpool's new refrigerators. Credit: Whirlpool.



Its 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology can prevent cold air from escaping even when the freezer door is opened and its Microblock Technology prevents up to 99% of bacterial growth in fruits and vegetables.

It comes in four colours-- crystal black, crystal mirror, pixel, galaxy finishes, in 265L and 292L capacities, and 2-star and 3-star energy ratings. The prices start at Rs 33,000.

G-Shock Midnight Fog series watches

The new watch edition come in five base models and colours; a blue standard square face GM-5600. The smaller size of GM-5600, GM-S5600 comes in a purple colourway. The big case GM-110 comes in black while the octagonal bezel GM-2100 is brown, and the smaller GM-2100, GM-S2100, is black.



G-Shock Midnight Fog series watches. Credit: Casio G-Shock



All watches are shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200 meters. They are also equipped with a multi-functional alarm, world time for 48 cities and a hand-shift feature. They have super illuminator LED light which gives a clear view in dark places. They are priced between Rs 12,995 and Rs 14,995.

Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch

It sports a curved square face, comes with silicone straps, and a rust-proof zinc alloy body. It features 1.69-inch LCD-based LucidDisplay with 500 nits brightness and 240x240p resolution. Also, it is protected by scratch-resistant 2.5D OGS curved Panda glass. It supports IP68 and can withstand sweat, splashes, and more.

The new smartwatch supports eight exercise activities. The health-related features include SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, etc. Aside from 24x7 health monitoring, the smartwatch also tracks Daily Activity Tracker, Stress, Record and Sedentary reminders.



Ambrane Fitshot Flex smartwatch. Credit: Ambrane



FitShot Flex comes with over 130+ cloud-based watch faces. It features a 7-day battery life on a single charge. It supports incoming phone calls and text messages, uses can control audio and camera as well. It comes in two colours--Jade Black and Rose Pink-- for Rs 1,499.

Realme washing machine

Realme known for making smartphones launched a new semi-automatic top-loading washing machine. It features jet stream technology for deeper and uniform cleaning. The new range also features a BEE 5-star rating, ensuring higher energy efficiency and savings on power consumption while delivering superior performance.



Realme washing machine. Credit: Realme India



Also, the new range of washing machines features silver ion wash and NN9 freshness technology that reduces the growth of bacteria and microorganisms on clothes. It supports a 1,400 RPM spin cycle, Air Dry technology, Hard Water Wash, and collar scrubber along with powerful pulsation technologies to ensure deep, layered cleaning with every wash.

The outer body of the washing machine is made of highly durable plastic, which makes it rust and corrosion-free. Equipped with a heavy-duty motor, the new range ensures the high longevity of the appliance. Its price starts at Rs 10,990.

JBL Flip 6 series

The new water-proof (IP67 rating) speaker features an all-new audio configuration with dual passive radiators, promising to offer from bass to mids to highs, with good detail. It also supports PartyBoost, and the racetrack driver, to offer greater depth and power. It can last up to 12 hours.



JBL Flip 6 speaker series. Credit: JBL India



The new Flip 6 also features eco-friendly packaging. It comes in a recyclable paper-based box, with a 90% recyclable plastic hangtag, and the exterior of the box is printed with soy ink.

The JBL Flip 6 will be available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Squad colors at all major retail stores, JBL e-store, and Amazon for Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy A75 5G series

It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen design, IP67 rating, and supports 120Hz display refresh rate, fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by Android 12-based One UI 4.1 (four years Android support, 4+1 security update), 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) quad-camera module-- main 108MP + ultra-wide 12MP + 5MP depth sensor+ 5MP macro with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.



Samsung Galaxy A75 5G. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V



The new Galaxy A73 5G comes in two variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. Customers who pre-reserve Galaxy A73 5G can avail of Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs 6,990 for just Rs 499. As a special introductory offer, consumers can avail up to Rs 3,000 instant cashback via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards.

Samsung also launched Galaxy A33 5G, A23, and A13 with watered-down features in India.

