<p>Kottayam (Kerala): Popular captive tusker Erattupetta Ayyappan died due to ill health at his shelter in Teekoy in the district on Tuesday, the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation (KEOF) said here.</p>.<p>He was believed to be 55 years old.</p>.<p>Ayyappan was a regular presence at temple festivals and processions and had a large fan following in Kerala.</p>.<p>He had been receiving treatment for several months due to ongoing health issues and died on Tuesday morning, an office-bearer of the KEOF said.</p>.<p>A wild elephant calf, Ayyappan, was tamed at a young age at the Kodanad Elephant Centre in Ernakulam, the owners of the elephant said.</p>.<p>Ayyappan won several titles and awards after participating in famous temple processions during Kerala's festivals.</p>.<p>His large trunk, heavy build, and calm nature drew public admiration, said a KEOF member.</p>.<p>He was believed to be one of the last elephants auctioned by the forest department in 1977.</p>.<p>The department will conduct the post-mortem and remove the tusks before handing over the body to its owner for last rites, sources said.</p>