Gadgets Weekly: Dell G16, G15 PCs and more

Dell G15 and G16 series

The new G15 flaunts a stylish build and is being offered in three colour block options - Dark Shadow Gray, Quantum White with Deep Space Blue, and Pop Purple with Neo Mint thermal shelf. It features a 15.6-inch display with Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Narrow Border for immersive gameplay and users can choose from a full HD 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it houses powerful 13th gen Gen Intel CoreTM i7 14-core HX processors and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU to handle the most graphically demanding games. It also comes with 56Whr 3-cell battery with fast charging support.



Dell G15 series laptop PC. Credit: Dell India



On the other hand, the top-end Dell G16 is built with durable materials. It will be available in two classic retro-inspired colour-blocked design options - Metallic Nightshade and Quantum White. It sports a 16-inch QHD+ display with an option to choose between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it comes packed with the latest 13th gen Gen Intel CoreTM i9 24-core HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It comes with a 6-cell 86Whr battery with fast charging support.

Add to that, gamers can adjust lighting effects and colours on their RGB backlit keyboard through the improved Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

Both come with two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, or a combo headphone/microphone jack. With IntelliGo AI noise cancellation, users can stream clear audio even in noisy environments.



Dell G16 series laptop PC. Credit: Dell India



They boast Game Shift technology, which enables gamers to trigger dynamic performance mode within the Alienware Command Center without leaving the game. It will maximize the fans' speed to keep the system cool while the processor works harder

The computers also boasts built-in Dell ComfortViewPlus, display supports, always-on, and low blue light solution that employs a hardware-based solution without impacting the visual quality or colours.

The new Dell G15 and G16 series' prices start at Rs 89,990 and Rs 1,61,990, respectively.

Sony Bravia XR A80L smart TV

It flaunts a minimalistic 'One Slate’ design with a ‘Metal Flush Surface’ bezel.

The new TV boasts new generation Cognitive Processor XR technology, XR 4K Upscaling tech, XR Clear image, and XR OLED Motion technology, which promise to deliver 4K smoothly, bright, and clearly with no blur.

It also comes with Triluminos Pro technology that delivers natural shades in every detail and the X-wide angle offers beautiful colors from any direction.



Sony Bravia XR A80L smart TV. Credit: Sony



Add to that, it houses a feature-rich speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling. It also supports Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto-calibration technology.

It runs Google TV and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

And, with XR protection PRO tech, the new Sony is protected against dust, and electrical power surges caused by lightning during heavy rains.

The company is offering Bravia XR A80L series in four sizes--55-inch (XR-55A80L), 65-inch(XR-65A80L), 77-inch(XR-77A80L) and 83-inch (XR-83A80L). For now, only the 65-inch model is available for Rs 3,49,900.

Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch smart TV

Sigma TV comes with a 40-inch display and supports up to 300 nits brightness. With a bezel-less design, it has two 40-watt bottom-firing built-in speakers(with surround sound technology), three HDMI, and two USB ports.



Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch smart TV. Credit: Blaupunkt



It has 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. It works with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. It also supports Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot can all be accessed with the help of the dedicated shortcut keys on the Youtube remote. It is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 13,499.

Audio Pro speakers

C5 MKII:

It is a lightweight stereo speaker and features preset options such as connectivity keys and the standard play/pause/volume buttons in a brassy finish. While managing bass, the speaker can deliver a balanced sound that's delicate and detailed when it needs to be. Apart from the supported Audio format that includes Apple Lossless. The stereo also comes with the option of adding a sub-woofer. It costs Rs 50,600.

C10 MKII:

C10 MKII can be plugged in with Bluetooth, Google Chromecast, and AirPlay 2 via WiFi. The supported Audio format includes Apple Lossless and RCA for wired connection, making it a class apart. It may be utilised with or without the magnetic, detachable speaker grill, showing a sizable woofer and twin tweeters that create an accurate soundscape. It comes with the option of adding a sub-woofer. It costs Rs 65,000.





Audio Pro speakers (From Left-to-right)- C5 MKII, C10 MKII and Drumfire II series. Credit: Audio Pro



Drumfire II:

It is a 300W speaker and supports D2 detachable component to create a room-filling sound. It promises to deliver clean, strong sound with breathtaking dynamics. It has hand-stitched leather covers that can perfectly integrate with home decor. It costs Rs 1,15,630.

Sweden-based Audio Pro also launched more speakers A10, A15, A48, A38, and A28 series with prices ranging from Rs 36,150 to Rs 1,87,490.

