Gadgets Weekly: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro series watches and more

Technology companies Sony, LG, Garmin and Tecno, among others, launched a new line of smartphones, earphones, watches, and more this week (July 3-9).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series watches

The new watches are tailor-made for outdoor junkies. The fēnix 7 Pro Series features a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, while the Epix Pro Series offers premium materials like sapphire and titanium. These rugged watches have been tested under military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

The new Garmin Epix Pro series comes with a crystal-clear AMOLED display and on the Fēnix 7 Pro Series, the company has incorporated the improved MIP display. They ensure that users can easily view their data, maps, and notifications both indoors and outdoors.

Both the watches come equipped with multiple satellite positioning systems and multi-band GPS, to ensure precise positioning and accurate navigation for adventurers. With SatIQ technology, battery life can be greatly optimized even in challenging environments.

They come preloaded with TopoActive maps, Trendline popularity routing, and course creation functionalities, to enable users to explore new routes and stay on track during their outdoor activities. Whether hiking, skiing, or golfing, users can rely on these smartwatches to provide comprehensive navigation features tailored to their chosen sports and adventures.



Garmin EPIX-PRO series. Credit: Garmin



With the new Garmin watches, users can track and monitor their performance while hiking, mountain biking, strength training, soccer, basketball, or racquet sports, with ease. The Fēnix 7 Pro and Epix Pro Series also offer specialized activities such as white-water rafting, motocross, and Overlanding too.

They can track metrics such as hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training load, and training status. With such information, users can gain valuable insights into their fitness levels and progress. These smartwatches also provide personalized training plans, real-time stamina insights, wrist-based running power, and pace guidance to enhance training efficiency and prevent burnout.

Add to that, the watches support advanced health and wellness monitoring features, including wrist-based Pulse Ox sensors, Body Battery energy monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking, these smartwatches provide valuable insights into users' well-being.

The Fēnix 7 Pro series offers up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode, while the Epix Pro Series promise to deliver up to 31 days of battery life.

Depending on the model, Garmin watches' price range between Rs 1,00,990 and Rs 1,23,490 in India.

Sony's new BZ50L series of 4K HDR professional BRAVIA display (FW-98BZ50L)

It is a 4K HDR display and comes in 98-inch size offering peak brightness up to 780nits. It boasts a Sony XR processor, which promises the highest picture quality. Also, it features a uniform bezel design, a flexible installation option to set it up in portrait or tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes.



Sony 4K HDR BRAVIA FW-98BZ50L Displa. Credit: Sony India



The new Sony BRAVIA display is eco-friendly too. It comes with SORPLASTM recycled plastic and the company has used less ink on the cartons for less waste. It also boasts an ECO Dashboard, which allows users to have a better understanding of power consumption based on settings configuration.

It supports 24/7 operation, one-step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customisation, and mirroring capabilities. There is also Pro Mode technology, which promises to simplify operations. BZ50L series include an increased internal storage of 32GB for more flexibility and ease of use. All models feature a new center alignment rail kit for easy mounting. Sony 4K HDR BRAVIA FW-98BZ50L model costs Rs 20,00,000.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B

It can project up to a 150-inch screen and supports a Throw Ratio of 0.16 and this means, users can project from just 2.3cm from the wall. It promises to deliver an immersive viewing experience with a 4K PRO-UHD image and sound by Yamaha 2.1 channel audio system.

It boasts 3-chip 3LCD technology and comes with an incredible 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness.



Epson EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B. Credit: Epson



It comes with Built-in Android TV and supports almost all popular OTT apps for unlimited content consumption. And, the projector is expected to deliver 20,000 hours with a laser light source. It costs Rs 4,12,999.

LG TONE fit TF7

It features freebit design, to offer optimised fit and usability for various outdoor activities. The pressure-less and drop-less design guarantees a secure and comfortable fit, while the innovative Air Circulation Design reduces sweat and heat, making them ideal for intense workouts.It comes with an IP67 rating.

It boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology to deliver clear and immersive audio experiences. The hybrid ANC combines feed-back and feed-forward techniques, ensuring exceptional sound isolation.



LG AV-Tone Free-Fit-TF7 series. Credit: LG



Featuring the renowned Meridian technology, the LG TONE Fit TF7 promises to deliver natural and authentic sound quality.

The company says it has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of its users. The UVnano technology integrated into the earbuds' cradle actively sanitizes the ear gel surfaces, creating a more sanitary listening experience. The TF7 model also introduces medical-grade silicone ear gels, further enhancing user comfort and hygiene.

The TF7 model offers multi-point, multi-paring option and has Google Fast Pair and MS Swift Pair for seamless connectivity. It also provides voice command compatibility with Google and Siri extends convenient hands-free control. It costs Rs 12,500.

Nokia 110 4G and 2G series

They come in sleek and premium designs. The new Nokia 110 4G phone supports HD voice, to deliver clear voice communication.

Both the Nokia 110 4G & Nokia 110 2G support UPI payments. Users will have to perform a few simple steps to complete the digital transaction. Both offer physical keypads and long battery life.



Nokia 110 series. Credit: HMD Global



The Nokia 110 4G (2023) costs Rs 2499 and Nokia 110 2G (2023) is priced at Rs 1,699.

LG's new XBOOM range of speakers

The company is launching new RNC9, RNC7, and RNC5 series.

The RNC9 is equipped with Double Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer, which promises to deliver powerful and rich bass sound without distortion. Connectivity options include two USB ports, Bluetooth, and FM radio.

For home parties, it has features such as stunning party strobe lighting, multi-color lighting effects, and DJ features such as DJ PAD, Scratch Table, DJ Loop all in DJ App (iOS/Android).



LG Xboom RNC7. Credit: LG



The RNC9 also boasts karaoke functionalities with a Microphone Input, Guitar Input, Vocal Effect, Voice Canceller, Key Changer, Echo Effect, and Vocal Sound Control.

The RNC7 and RNC5 models also feature Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer, providing an immersive audio experience. These audio systems offer options with two USB ports, Bluetooth and FM.

Additionally, they feature party strobe lighting, DJ functionalities, karaoke capabilities, and convenient connectivity options such as TV connection (Optical / Wireless), phone cradle, wireless party link for Multi Product, and LG Bluetooth App. The prices start at Rs 22,000.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G

The new phone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+(1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, dual-SIM and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G. Credit: Tecno Mobile



It also features 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core, ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 13-based HiOS 13, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB storage, triple camera module-- main 50MP(with Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology, RGBW sensor, 6P+1G lens, PDAF, f/1.77) + 108MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, PDAF, macro option) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor camera with ccta-ring flash, laser autofocus on the back, a 32MP (f/2.45) camera with dual-LED flash on the front, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W charger. It comes in two colours-- dark welkin and serenity blue--for Rs 29,999.

Samsung collaborates with Terrain. art to deliver more artwork to Frame TV users

To deliver beautiful contemporary artworks to its consumers, Samsung has collaborated with Terrain. art, a blockchain-powered online platform that aims at building a global ecosystem underlining the best art practices from South Asia.

The new artworks from Terrtain. art is now available on all The Frame TV models. They add to an existing art store that offers more than 2100 artworks.



Samsung Frame TV to get new artworks from Terrain.art. Credit: Samsung



Created by young Indian artists, the artworks reflect Indian monuments, folk art, textile traditions, diversity, and more. They are said to be created using bold brush strokes, vibrant colours, and carefully drawn lines, the artworks present the themes of ecology, futurism, migration, hope, etc. expressed in a variety of artistic languages.

