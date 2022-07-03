Gadgets Weekly: Garmin Forerunner 955, Dizo Buds P and more

Technology companies such as Garmin, Fossil, Ambrane, Dizo, and Philips, among others launched a new line of smart watches, earphones, LED lights and more this week (June 22-July 3).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 series

Garmin Forerunner 955 sports a 1.3-inch full colour dual touchscreen with 260 x 260p resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. It features a 5-button design and 5 ATM dust and water-resistant rating.

The company also offers the Solar version, which comes with a special Power Glass cell, which can power up the Watch whenever it is outdoor with bright sunshine.

It comes with a racing widget, heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensors, HRV (heart rate variability) status, sleep pattern, multi-band GPS, PacePro, and ClimbPro, which provide real-time guidance on pace and elevation with precise multi-band GNSS positioning.

And, it can deliver up to 15 days in smartwatch mode. It can also offer 42 hours of battery life in GPS mode. With solar charging, the 955 Solar can offer up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 49 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Forerunner 955 costs Rs 53,490 and the Solar version is priced at Rs 63,900.



Forerunner 255 series. Credit: Garmin



The company is offering Forerunner 255 series in two-- standard 255 and 255s. The key difference is display size. The regular 255 series features a 1.3-inch full-colour touchscreen (260 x 260p) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the other hand, the 255s model comes with a smaller 1.1-inch full colour touch-sensitive display (218 x 218) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

They come with similar features as the 955 series. As battery life is concerned, Forerunner 255 can deliver up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. It can also offer 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode. And, 16 hours under normal usage.

Forerunner 255s can deliver up to 12 days in smartwatch mode. It can also offer 26 hours of battery life in GPS mode. And, 13 hours under normal usage.

Garmin Forerunner 255 series costs Rs 37,490.

Dizo Buds P

Realme's subsidiary Dizo earlier this week launched Buds P series TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones.

The earphones support sensitive touch sensor controls and respond to touch gestures. Apart from its minimalistic design concept, the DIZO Buds P come in uber stylish colors - dynamo black, marble white, and shady blue. It supports IPX4 water-resistant rating, meaning the earphones can sustain accidental water splashes and sweat.

Inside each earbud, the company has incorporated a 13mm Large Driver with a Bass Boost+ algorithm, which offers the option of increasing the bass depending on the user's mood. It also supports Game Mode with 88ms Super Low Latency, and this ensures that there is no sync error between the audio and video. It also has noise cancellation feature, but only for voice calls.



Dizo Buds P series. Credit: Dizo



Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery and can offer up to seven hours of nonstop music playback. The case features a 480mAh battery and can deliver up to 40 hours of total music playback once the charging case and earbuds are fully charged. It supports a Type-C cable with fast-charging capability and ensures that the user gets up to four hours of music playback in just 10 minutes of charge. The standby time is 160 days.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid

It comes in two variants-- Machine and Stella. The Gen 6 Hybrid Machine features a 45mm case with knurled top ring and pushers, a texture inspired by traditional, industrial machining techniques. The classic style is available in black, silver-tone, or smoke with a brushed, 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap, or silicone strap.

On the other hand, the Gen 6 Hybrid Stella features a 40.5mm case and is designed with a coin-edge top ring, 150 hand-placed crystals on most styles, and beveled mechanical hands. The smartwatch is available in rose gold-tone, silver-tone, and two-tone colorways, with a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap, or silicone strap.



Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid series. Credit: Fossil



For additional personalization, Machine and Stella are interchangeable with 24mm and 18mm straps and bracelets respectively, and all Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches feature customizable watch faces.

They come with redesigned, intuitive display, allowing for a more user-friendly interface. Screens with selection options, such as the app launcher or workout selection screens, now follow the smartwatch’s circular design and utilize the mechanical watch hands as pointers, resulting in an easy-read display.

They also feature SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), sports activity tracking, sleep and heart rate sensor, and more.

They support phones with Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS devices. Also, they come with Alexa voice assistant support.

They cost Rs 17, 633 (with leather and silicone strap styles) and Rs 19, 173 (with bracelet styles).

Samsung 2022 Student Advance Program

As part of the 2022 Student Advance Program, the company is offering 10 per cent off on Galaxy Books and wearables. Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tabs, and smart monitors will be available at 5 per cent off.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones including Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A -Series smartphones above Rs 10,000 and Galaxy Tab A series and Galaxy Tab S series will be available at 5 per cent off. Students can claim 10 per cent off on Samsung wearables and laptops while Samsung Monitors will be available at five per cent off.

On purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999 in addition to an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000.



Samsung 2022 Student Advance Program



On purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the students can avail of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

Students are also entitled to get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.



Samsung QLED 4K UHD smart TV. Credit: Samsung



The South Korean company is also hosting the ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ in partnership with Flipkart. It is applicable to Samsung’s latest lifestyle and premium TV range – Neo QLED, The Frame, and Crystal UHD.

With this offer, consumers can purchase Samsung TVs by paying only 70% at the time of purchase and 30% after 12 months.

Amazfit T-Rex 2

It is tailor-made for outdoor junkies. The new smartwatch has passed 15 military-grade standards (MIL-STD-810G) testing. It can withstand Extreme Temperature and environmental conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240 Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, and many more.

Also, it has a water resistance grade of 10 ATM, so it can withstand the equivalent of 100 meters of water pressure.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with (454x454p) resolution, with always-on-display. It features an advanced 6PD (six photodiodes) BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor that can track multiple metrics along with Spo2, Heart rate, stress, and sleep quality all 24/7.

Also, T-Rex 2 will alert the user whenever it detects that you experience major altitude changes, and prompt you to take the blood oxygen saturation test.



Amazfit T-Rex 2. Credit: Amazfit



The smartwatch supports 150+ sports modes including the toughness testing Triathlon mode, the professional lap data recording, and the more leisurely Golf swing mode.

With dual-band positioning and support for five satellite positioning systems, users can import route files from the Zepp app and explore several popular trekking trails. It can even detect users' unique movements and can adjust routes displayed in real-time in the watch with real-time navigation.

With a full charge, it can last up to 24 days of battery life under normal usage. It costs Rs 15,999 on Amazon.

Philips SpeedPro Aqua FC6728 vacuum cleaner

It is a 3-in-1 vacuum with mop and handheld functionality. It comes with a uniquely designed vacuum and mop function that promises swift clean-up for a range of dust ranging from shoe marks on the living room floor to the dirt in the kitchen.

It is also easy to switch to the detachable handheld vacuum – ideal for when you need to clean pet hairs and dirt off the sofa.

It can deliver up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. The Turbo mode gives up to 22 minutes of fast, deeper cleaning. The Philips SpeedPro leverages the proprietary 1800 suction nozzle that delivers precise and powerful pick-up of dirt on both hard floors and carpets.



Philips SpeedPro Aqua FC6728 vacuum cleaner. Credit: Philips



The Philips SpeedPro is specially designed for maximum reach, even under low furniture and appliances, which helps to ensure no corner of homes remains unclean.

The vacuum’s reach, combined with its unique Power Blade motor which is engineered for high air speed, enables powerful and precise pick-up at nozzle level.

Additionally, the PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from the air, to maintain powerful performance for longer. It costs 29,995 and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Ambrane Stylo Max powerbank

It comes with a whopping 50,000mAh battery. It is said to be developed by outdoor junkies such as hikers and campers. It can charge larger devices-- digital cameras, and laptops and of course, a phone can be fully charged several times over for several days.

It boasts a tough exterior outer body with nine layers of superior chipset protection, protecting it from overheating and short circuits.

It is encased in a high gradient matte metallic casing and is compact and robust.



Ambrane Stylo Max powerbank. Credit: Ambrane



It houses a 20W power output for exhilarating charging speed and quick charge 3.0. High-speed two-way charging is supported by the high-density power bank, which automatically regulates power output to securely charge each connected device. Furthermore, with an 18W rapid charging port, the power bank can be charged at an exponential rate to provide a smooth user experience. The maximum output current is 5V/2.4A.

The power bank enables high efficiency and charges a conversion rate with 20W quick charging. With two USB and one Type-C connection, the power bank can charge numerous devices at the same time.

It is available in two colours-- black and blue-- for Rs 3,999. It comes with 180 days warranty and can be availed on Flipkart and Ambrane websites.

Syska LED lights

The lights come with two wattage and size options that are 6W having the size 87.5 x 42 mm which can be both recessed and surface mounted and an additional option of 12W which has the size of 114.5 x 44.5 mm.



New Syska LED lights. Credit: Syska



The 6W and 12W variants of the Syska Glowring LED Recessed Downlight are available at Rs 399 and Rs 599, respectively; whereas the Surface Downlight is available at Rs 449.

