<p>Mumbai: As the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) mounted a fresh offensive against the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti over irregularities in the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana equating it with vote chori, the Maharashtra government on Monday said that physical verification of the illegal beneficiaries are underway and they would we removed. </p><p>A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that an inquiry is being conducted into over 26 lakh people allegedly claiming the monthly benefits under the scheme, state's Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare shared the details on Monday. </p><p>The Information Technology Department and Women and Child Development Department have worked finding the illegal beneficiaries, he said. </p><p>"The Information and Technology Department had provided preliminary information regarding approximately 26 lakh beneficiaries out of those receiving benefits under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme who do not appear to be eligible as per the scheme's criteria. These approximately 26 lakh beneficiaries are from all districts in the state," Tatkare said. </p><p>Accordingly, the Women and Child Development Department has provided the preliminary information of these beneficiaries to the concerned district machinery for scrutiny (physical verification). Accordingly, a detailed scrutiny is underway at the field level to determine whether these beneficiaries are eligible as per the scheme's criteria or not. Upon completion of the scrutiny, the eligibility/ineligibility of these beneficiaries will be clarified, she added. </p><p>"Upon completion of the scrutiny, appropriate action will be taken in respect of those beneficiaries who are found ineligible after guidance from Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. At the same time, the benefits for the beneficiaries who are found eligible will continue uninterrupted henceforth," Tatkare clarified. </p><p>Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) Working President and Lok Sabha MP from Baramati Supriya Sule slammed the Maha Yuti government. </p><p>"This is nothing but vote chori…you push in illegal beneficiaries to garner votes…what is this…nothing but vote chori," he said.</p><p>Sule demanded a white paper on the scheme. </p><p>"Nearly 25 to 26 lakh names have been struck off the scheme, of which around two lakh are from Pune alone. On what basis were forms initially accepted, and now, on what criteria have these names been removed?," she said. </p><p>"She also pointed out that even men had been registered as beneficiaries, questioning the government's verification process. "Was the administration unable to distinguish between male and female applicants? What kind of software was used, and who deployed it? This entire matter warrants a thorough investigation," she added.</p>