Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme in Maharashtra, says minister

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) Working President and Lok Sabha MP from Baramati Supriya Sule slammed the Maha Yuti government.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 11:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 11:19 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us