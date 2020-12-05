Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop, BenQ video conference camera and more

Top technology companies such as Lenovo, BenQ, Vivo, Motorola, Syska, and William Penn among others, launched new cameras, laptop PCs, 5G smartphones, and related accessories including a smart wallet and power bank this week (November 29- December 5).

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop series

Lenovo's new Legion 5 boasts a TrueStrike keyboard with a backlight for hair-trigger accuracy and superior key travel, Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency, and improved battery life (up to 8 hours) using smarter power features. It also features a Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage to extend battery life, Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging, and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

"Users will be able to balance the gaming and daily lifestyles with the exceptional design, clean display framed by slim, three-sided mylar bezels, and a top-placed webcam with physical privacy shutter - TruBlock Webcam Shutter for additional security," the company said.



Legion 5 series laptop. Credit: Lenovo



It houses AMD RyzenTM 5 4600H-Series mobile processor with 6 ultra-responsive cores. With the AMD “Zen 2” core architecture combined with 7nm process technology, available for laptops, AMD Ryzen 4000 H - Series promises faster and lag-free operation. The architecture is touted to offer increased speed and performance for multitasking and heavy workloads in the newest generation of powerful ultrathin and gaming laptops.

This gaming laptop provides up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM 1650ti discrete graphics, that offers greater visual fidelity in the latest games. It also features a 15.6-inch IPS full HD 1080p display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate to reduce screen tearing and in-game lag.



Legion 5 PC ports. Credit: Lenovo



It runs Windows 10 Home OS, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650ti 4GB DDR6, AMD RyzenTM 5 4600H Mobile Processor with 6 cores, Manual mode switching via Lenovo Q-Control 3.0, e.g. Quiet, Balanced, or Performance, 2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker system, Dolby Atmos headphone support, fastest connectivity with 802.11AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.0 and it weighs 2.3 kgs.

Lenovo Legion 5 series comes in Phantom Black colour and has a starting price of Rs 75,990. It is available on Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will be soon released across other online partner platforms and retail stores. Also, Legion 5 comes with one year of free Premium Care and one year of Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs 3900.

BenQ video conferencing cameras:

BenQ launched three new video conferencing cameras-- DVY21, DVY22, and DVY23. They can integrate with the existing interactive displays and smart projectors. They come with portable sleek designs, wireless capabilities, and built-in business applications, the new series help create an immersive conferencing experience for different workplace scenarios.

DVY21 is designed especially for small meeting places. It can stream full HD video, 88-degree field of view and omnidirectional microphones to provide good video and audio quality along with various advanced connectivity options.



The new DVY21, DVY22, and DVY23 video conferencing cameras. Credit: BenQ



On the other hand, the DVY22 is a versatile camera designed for medium-sized meeting rooms. It is equipped with -powered auto framing, 4K UHD video, and omnidirectional microphones to provide the ultimate video conferencing experience.

Whereas the DVY23 is a premium offering from BenQ. It can pan, tilt with the zoom camera feature. And, it offers ultra-clear video quality with 20x optical zoom and is ideal for large conferences held in large spaces. The new BenQ video conferencing cameras' price starts at Rs 17,500.

Godrej Eon Allure

Godrej launched new line of Godrej Eon Allure washing machines. It comes with superior sanitized wash performance through its smart wash algorithm and in-built heater technology for 99.99% elimination of disease-causing allergens and bacteria.

"With integrated superior Germ Shield Technology, the new range of Godrej Eon Allure is certified by NCL empaneled lab for eliminating 5 common types of disease-causing bacteria (E.coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Salmonella typhimurium, Klebsiella aerogenes) and 12 major allergen groups (Mite group 2, Der f1, Der p1, S.tropomyosin, Fel d1, Can f1, Mus m1, Rat n1, Bla g2, Alt a1, Asp f1, Phl p5)," the company said.

These common bacteria can cause various ailments starting with food poisoning, a variety of infections in the body, including boils, cellulitis, abscesses, wound infections, toxic shock syndrome, pneumonia and many more while allergens can lead to dust allergies, rhinitis, and bronchial asthma.



Godrej Eon Allure series



Top-end models of Eon Allure features three temperature modes that allow the users to customize temperature setting including- 1) Germ Shield Mode (Removes 99.99% allergens and bacteria, heats the water up to 60°C and works with a smart wash algorithm. 2) Hot Mode (Suitable for heavily soiled clothes as it heats water up to 55°C) and 3) Warm Mode (Suitable for moderately soiled clothes and heats water up to 40°C).

Also, there is an Eco Mode which reduces water consumption by approximately 44 Liters as compared to a normal wash cycle. As water becomes an increasingly priced commodity with groundwater levels reducing, water conservation has to be at the heart of superior washing performance, the company noted. The new Edge Digi 60 degree Hot washing machine price starts at 18,700. Whereas the Allure Germshield Hot Wash, depending on the size costs 30,680 and more. The Allure Classic 60 degree Hot wash price starts at Rs 28,965.

William Penn Cashew smart wallet:

The new Cashew series is the world's first smart wallet with fingerprint authentication and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

When the user leaves behind the Cashew wallet, the phone alerts the user every single time. Also, The RFID (Radio-Frequency IDentification)-protected Cashew wallet locks with an electronic latch and will only unlock through authorized fingerprint recognition. Owners can store up to twenty fingerprints so users can share their wallets with family members if they like to. If someone tries to tamper with the latch, a notification is immediately sent on the phone.



Cashew smart wallet. Credit: William Penn



In case of loss or theft, the owner can mark the Cashew wallet as ‘lost’ on the free mobile app. This puts all the Cashew users on the lookout for the wallet and once the wallet is found, the owner will securely receive a notification about the lost wallet’s whereabouts.

The wallet’s free mobile app also records its last location so the user can retrace the steps to find the wallet. The 'Buzz my Cashew' feature on the app enables the wallet to ring and users can just follow the sound to find the misplaced wallet. The Cashew Smart Wallet lasts for up to four months without charging and can be fast-charged with the battery charger unit that is included.

It costs Rs 11,999 and is available on the official William Penn e-store.

Syska WPB1002 Power Bank

It comes equipped with a 10,000mAh battery capacity. It has a 2-way type-C input and output cable for charging purposes. It offers an 18W fast and uninterrupted charging capacity with power delivery and also unified wireless charging experience.



Syska power bank. Credit: Syska



It is fitted with 11 layers of protection to ward off any representation of leak, overheating, or overcharging for a safe and hazard-free experience. The device’s smart circuit is programmed to allow the current to flow through a single, seamless channel which gives you an uninterrupted charging experience. It costs Rs 2,899.

Goldmedal Electricals lights

Goldmedal Electricals two new spotlights-- Fabio and Simplo LED series. They come with refined designs to improve the aesthetics of the house. While the Fabio holds a vibrant, black matte finish on the outside and a golden hue on the inside, Simplo is shaped like a water bubble with a silver outer ring.



The new Simplo (left) and Fabio (right) series. Credit: Goldmedal Electricals



Fabio consists of a 23-degree beam angle and the Simplo consists of a wider 120-beam angle, which offers high quality and bright illumination to desired spots. Both these products have a die-cast aluminium body with a powder-coated finish and are equipped with a heat sink for proper heat dissipation. Like all Goldmedal LED products, Fabio and Simplo offer superior luminous efficacy with 85 and 70 lumens per watt, respectively.

Fabio is manufactured in 5, 10, and 15-watt variants, and Simplo comes in 5 and 7-watt variants only. Both products are available at select retail outlets for a starting price of Rs 1,360 and Rs 1,555 respectively for a 5-watt variant.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G



The new Vivo V20 Pro series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The new Vivo V20 Pro 5G features 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) with AMOLED display having a pixel density of 408 ppi (pixels per inch) and 20:9 aspect ratio, Android 10 OS, Qualcomm's 7nm class Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor backed by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1), 4,000mAh battery with 33W charger, a triple camera module--main 64MP (with f/1.89 aperture) backed by a 2MP Mono sensor (with f/2.4 ) and a wide-angle 8MP sensor and a dual-front snapper-- 44MP (f/2.0) and is assisted by an ultra-wide 8MP (with f/2.28) sensor. It costs Rs 29,999.

Motorola Moto G 5G

It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) MaxVision LCD screen. It comes with an IP52 rating (water-resistant) rating and boasts a dedicated Google Assistant key and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also acts as a power button.

Inside, Moto G 5G houses a Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 10-based My UX, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charger. Just 15 minutes of charging is enough for the phone to last up to 10 hours.



The new Moto G 5G phone series. Credit: Motorola



It boasts triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.7 aperture, Quad pixel technology, PDAF)+ 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP camera (with f/2.4 aperture) for macro shots. It also supports 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps video recording. On the front, it features 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. It costs Rs 9,999.

