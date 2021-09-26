Gadgets Weekly: New Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and more

Technology companies such as Microsoft, Realme, Amazon, Philips, Sony, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Fossil among others, launched new smartphones, smart TVs, smart wearables, earphones, and more this week (September 20-26).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Microsoft's new 2021 series Surface devices

The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with the premium build quality, new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to another seamlessly.

It features a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a flexible hinge, which can be pulled forward to the perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting.

It promises to offer a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad. Also, the keypad has space to store the new Slim Pen 2 stylus.

With Studio mode, device owners can make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing, sketching, and other creative pursuits.



The new Surface Laptop Studio with the new Slim Pen 2. Credit: Microsoft



Under-the-hood, it comes with 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1599.99

On the other hand, the new 2-in-1 tablet Surface Pro 8 series comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is built on the Intel Evo platform. With all of these performance gains, Windows 11 and up to 16 hours of battery life, and also promises 2X faster performance compared to the predecessor,

It also features a vibrant 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with edge to edge design language. With Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology, users can enjoy a better viewing experience.

The company claims it to be the most technically advanced display they've ever built. It features 5MP front-facing camera,10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics.

Also, the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2. It costs $1099.99

Surface Slim Pen 2

With zero pressure force and ultra-low latency, Surface Slim Pen 2 promises to offer greater control and accuracy. It comes with a redesigned sharper tip to deliver a finer point on writing, shading, and inking. When magnetically attached to the Surface Laptop Studio or stored in the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, it can charge and be ready to go when needed. It costs $129.99.

"Surface Slim Pen 2 leverages new capabilities in Windows 11 and our custom Microsoft G6 processor within Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio to provide tactile signals that create the feeling of pen on paper," Microsoft said.



Microsoft Surface Go. Credit: Microsoft



Microsoft Surface Go 3

It is said to be 60 per cent faster with an Intel Core i3 processor. It comes with optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery2, built-in Microsoft security, and is optimized for tablet-to-laptop versatility with digital Pen and touch.

It weighs just 1.2 pounds and features 1080p cameras, best-in-class studio microphones, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5-inch touch display. The new Surface Go 3 with WiFi starts at $399.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi only)

The Surface Pro X made its debut last year with LTE support. Now, the company has launched the Wi-Fi-only model. It features the same hardware as the original but costs less-- $899.

It comes with Microsoft SQ2 ARM silicon, Windows 11, and 64-bit emulation built-in, more applications than ever. Apps like Microsoft Teams and Office are optimized for ARM, as are other apps like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

"Our new Wi-Fi-only model means we’re bringing the thin, sleek design with all-day battery life to its most affordable entry price point yet, providing versatility and optionality to even more customers," the company said.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Like the predecessor, Surface Duo 2 brings dual-screen productivity capability. Though it runs Android OS out-of-the-box, it is tightly integrated with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, to entertainment scenarios like TikTok, Kindle, and gaming. It supports thousands of apps and with dual-screen, owners can use any two Android apps simultaneously and check out new app experiences tuned for dual-screen, like Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends.



The new Surface Duo 2. Credit: Microsoft



It features 8.3-inch PixelSense Fusion displays, the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, a dynamic triple-lens camera, stereo audio, NFC for contactless payments and an array of new accessories that add special features and extra protection.

It will be available in Glacier and new Obsidian colours with the price starting at $1499.99.

New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite series

Amazon's new all-new Kindle Paperwhite series sports a 6.8-inch display, the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite. It has smaller 10mm bezels on a sleek, flush-front design. Also, the 300 ppi display is glare-free, promises to deliver laser-quality text, and resembles real paper for easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight.

The display offers an additional 10 per cent brightness at the maximum setting to ensure reading is more comfortable on the eyes, and the adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode offer flexibility for reading any time, day or night.

There is also Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It comes with an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adjusts the brightness of the display based on the lighting around you so you can comfortably read in all conditions.



Amazon Kindle Paperwhite series. Credit: Amazon India



Also, Amazon has simplified the Kindle app for iOS and Android. There is a new option to get started, pairing the device with the phone—so users can set up in fewer steps. Settings are accessible in one swipe from wherever you are in your device, making it quick and easy to adjust features such as screen brightness or turn on airplane or dark mode, without losing your place. These new software features will roll out through the end of the year.

The company says that the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition are built with 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled die-cast magnesium. Plus, 96 percent of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

The Kindle Paperwhite is Rs 13,999 and is available in 8 GB in Black. The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is Rs 17,999, available in 32 GB, also in Black. Both devices are available for pre-order and come with the offer to redeem Kindle credits worth Rs 500 which can be used towards eBook purchases, at up to 80 per cent of the book price.

Sony BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J TV

It features an 85-inch Supreme 8K display. It is powered by a BRAVIA MASTER Series XR processor that mimics the human brain to deliver an immersive viewing experience with incredibly realistic 33 million pixels

It promises to offer brighter highlights, deeper blacks with a wider and more precise range of colours with Full-Array LED panel, XR Contrast Booster 15, and XR TRILUMINOS Pro technology.

It also promises to offer lifelike pictures across the screen with X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection tech. It boasts the latest XR 8K Upscaling and Motion Clarity technology cross-analyses data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, clear with no blur.



BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J TV. Credit: Sony



It comes with a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

It boasts 85W speaker to deliver powerful sound with front-facing subwoofers that match perfectly with visuals and technologies such as XR sound positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling backed by ambient optimization, acoustic auto-calibration technology, IMAX enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

It features Google TV voice search powered by Google Assistant and also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It costs Rs 12,99,990.

Philips 8100 smart TV series

It comes with a 4K Ultra HD LED display that offers vivid picture quality, coupled with the clear and crisp sound of Dolby Atmos. It comes with the Android 10 TV OS with Play store and Philips App gallery preloaded that gives users access to a host of shows and movies across popular content streaming Apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and other popular OTT platforms.

It sports a borderless design with minimal bezels and wider screens for a better viewing experience. It comes with a built-in Google Chrome cast that helps Apps, movies, and music videos on the big screen in 4K UHD content. Smart features like Built-in Google Assistant and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support, all help make for a smarter and seamless television viewing experience.

The new Philips 8100 TV series is available in three sizes-- 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch-- for Rs 89,990, Rs 79,990 and Rs 59,990 respectively.

Sony ZV-E10

It comes with a compact design. It promises to capture the stable and steady shots. It also features an active mode for advanced image stabilization even when shooting hand-held while walking.

It comes with an interchangeable lens camera with support for advanced autofocus with real-time tracking and Eye Autofocus for shooting on the go. It also records high-quality audio along with reliable and versatile sound options. It has an Auto exposure feature that maintains the brightness putting the subject first.

It comes with cutting-edge video features for flawless vlogs and videos. Most importantly, it promises a longer battery life. Alpha ZV-E10 (body only) is priced at Rs 54,490 and the same model with SELP1650 Kit, it costs Rs 69,990.

Oppo A16

It comes with 6.51-inch HD+ (1600x720p) LCD screen, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, triple camera module-- 13MP + 2MP depth + 2MP macro on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

PhotoMarket FM40 series

The new PhotoMarket FM40 comes equipped with two antennas on the receiver for signals. The signals received by the antennas are compared and the stronger one is automatically selected for output. Thus, eliminating any signal dropouts.

It offers 57 channels for selection to avoid noise and frequency interference. Also, it can easily deliver a long workable Transmission distance of 80M/265ft.

The microphone runs for over 4 hours on a single full charge and it takes around 45 minutes to charge from zero to full. The product is 4 cm in size and 38g in feather-light body, thus easy to carry. It costs Rs 8,999.

Audio-Technica ATH-102USB

It is a binaural headphone with an in-built mic, is comfortable, lightweight, and promises to deliver quality audio, both for the speaker and the listener. The condenser microphone utilizes the proximity effect of a bi-directional electret condenser microphone to suppress ambient noise and ensure clear speech delivery. The enclosed muff cancelss out the pop of the breath, avoiding any voice distortion.

These headphones come with a special treatment that makes them antibacterial, ensuring safe usage. The new ATH-102USB costs Rs 2393.

Anker Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless vacuum cleaner

It comes with a 75 AW of suction power to suck dirt on the home floor. It features a high-efficiency 215W BLDC motor optimises airflow and ensures there is no loss of suction while cleaning and promises to last close to 35-minutes.

It has LED lights in the brush-head, which illuminates dark areas to clean the dust efficiently at corners.

It sports a cordless design and users can easily switch between multiple attachments with ease. It comes with Sofa Tool, to remove dust and crumbs from the surface and gaps of a sofa.

It has a five-stage advanced filtrations system to reduce air pollution while maximising motor performance. It features a 650ml dust box and can be detached easily so that the dirt can be emptied easily. It costs Rs 13,499.

BenQ V7050i- 4K Laser TV Projector

It comes with the latest 4K UHD ultra-short-throw Laser TV projector, support HDR-PRO, CinematicColor, built-in Android TV, and Filmmaker Mode. The New Filmmaker mode meets the standards of the UHD alliance and ensures content delivery as intended by Director.

It comes with a 120-inch ALR screen (Ambient Light Rejection Screen) with advanced motion estimation and compensation technology (MEMC).



BenQ V7050i - 4K Laser TV Projector. Credit: BenQ



With the Google-certified Android TV feature embedded in the projector, it ensures an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, sports for ultimate home entertainment. The intuitive and well-organized interface makes content exploration easy and quick.

The V7050i features front channel treVolo speakers which offer true tone sound for complete immersion. It also comes with premium design benefits such as an automatic sunroof slider and motion sensor for eye protection. It costs Rs 5,49,000.

Linksys Velop AX4200

Velop AX4200 system is the newest flagship WiFi 6 mesh system. It is powered by Qualcomm® Networking Pro 800 platform and promises to offer efficient wireless bandwidth between smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and other devices by providing uninterrupted connectivity and faster speeds, and enhancing productivity when working remote, video chatting, virtual teaching, and online learning.



Linksys Velop AX4200. Credit: Linksys



The Velop AX4200 system combines the benefits of the latest WiFi standard with Linksys’ award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh Technology to deliver true gigabit WiFi speeds to every corner of the home, all with the flexibility, scalability, and interoperability with Velop mesh systems. The Velop AX4200 system covers 2,700 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 40 devices per node all sharing the same bandwidth. It contains 4-gigabit ethernet ports to provide uninterrupted high-speed connectivity for wired smart TVs, streaming devices and gaming consoles.

Depending on the package, the price ranges between Rs 19,999 and Rs 56,999.

Fossil Gen 6

The new Fossil Gen 6 sports a premium stainless steel case, top-ring, and pushers. It comes in two sizes-- 44mm and 42mm case options along with Interchangeable straps and bracelets.

It flaunts a bright 1.28-inch AMOLED digital touchscreen display with a swim-proof (up to 3 ATM) rating. It features customisable dials and button functionality. At the back, it houses 4-pin USB fast charging port and can be charged with a magnetic puck, which comes with a retail box.



The new Gen 6 smart watch. Credit: Fossil



Inside, it is comes packed with a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ chipset, Google Wear OS, 8 GB of storage, and 1 GB RAM. It supports Spotify Music and Podcasts Offline on smartwatches running Wear OS for all Spotify Premium users.

It should be noted that Fossil Gen 6 is guaranteed to get the latest Google Wear OS 3, which is jointly developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung. It promises to better visual user interface and faster processing capability.

Depending on the sizes, Fossil Gen 6 series price ranges between Rs 23,995 and Rs 24,995.

Fossil Gen 6: All you need to know

New Redmi Smart TV

The new Smart TV comes in two-- 32-inch and 43-inch- sizes with HD Ready (1366×768p) and full HD (1920 × 1080p) resolution, respectively. They support 178-degree viewing angle, Auto Low Latency Mode, and come with a 6.5ms response time.

The new Redmi TV series features customizable picture controls and allows users to adjust the granular display settings.



Redmi smart TV series. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes with two 10W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and support Dolby Atmos pass-through via HDMI eARC.

Inside, the new Redmi Smart TV series ship with Vivid Picture Engine backed by 1.5GHz Amlogic S905X2 Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB eMMC internal storage.

Redmi Smart TV: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 50A

The Realme Narzo 50A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) screen with dewdrop design, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable), Android 11-based realme UI 2.0, triple camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) + 2MP B&W sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, an 8MP front camera (f/2.0), and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charger. Its price starts at Rs 11,499.



The new Realme Narzo 50i series. Credit: Realme India



Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with dewdrop design, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU, 2GB/4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB/ 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB), Android 11 Go Edition-based Realme UI, an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger. Its prices start at Rs 7,499.

Realme also launched new Band 2 series and the Smart TV Neo series

Everything Realme launched on September 24 in India

