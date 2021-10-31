Gadgets Weekly: Nikon Z9, XGIMI Elfin projector and more

Technology companies such as Nikon, Reliance Jio, Google, Daiwa, and XGIMI among others, launched new smartphones, washing machines, camera, and more this week (October 25-31).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nikon Z9

Nikon Z9 is the first 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor and integrated vertical grip. It also boasts simultaneous subject detection capability with its improved autofocus (AF). The subject detection works for wide-area AF (S) and (L), auto-area AF, 3D-tracking, even during video recording.

Also, it comes with a newly equipped Quad-VGA panel that is compatible to adjust the viewfinder brightness up to 3000cd/m 2 in response to various lighting conditions.

It boasts dual-stream technology with 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that achieves 12 times faster still image reading, while also processing separately the display images for EVF/monitor and still image data for recording. Meanwhile, the newly evolved high-speed, high-performance image-processing engine EXPEED 7 delivers 10 times faster processing speed thus allowing the live view data from EVF/monitor and recorded still image data to be separately yet simultaneously processed.

It supports 8K in-camera recording for up to 125 minutes. Also, it can record 4K at 30p/60p/120p options. Furthermore, it supports in-camera recording of 12-bit RAW video including over 8K60p and further improved operability is planned in a future firmware update.



Nikon Z9. Credit: Nikon



The Z9 can also continuously shoot at 20fps to capture over 1,000 frames in JPEG or RAW formats, even when flicker reduction is turned on.

It also boasts an i-TTL balanced fill-flash, where face information is applied for flash control. This technology takes the human subject’s face into consideration and controls the amount of light to be fired appropriately when flash is used to avoid overexposure in your shots.

It will be available for sale across Nikon Authorized Store in India for Rs 475,995 in November-end.

XGIMI Elfin TV projector

It supports full HD (1080px1920p)resolution on a 200-inch screen with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and promises to offer an immersive experience while watching 3D movies in the comfort of the home.

Its throw ratio makes it suitable for projection in most rooms, gyms, or offices and fills any space with cinematic Surround Sound, courtesy of two built-in Harman Kardon speakers. These beauties will instantly enhance your favorite YouTube videos or music, via Bluetooth, with the high-quality sound they deserve.

It runs Android TV 10.0 and supports the Google Play store with 5000 plus apps, including Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, many more.



XGIMI Elfin TV projector. Credit: XGIMI



It also comes with a Chromecast built-in, and it can cast content, apps, and games directly to Elfin from any Apple or Android device. Another big plus is effortless voice control via Google Assistant.

For avid gamers, Elfin's Game Mode Boost enhances the gaming experience with low latency and incredible refresh rates.

With Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology and Auto Keystone Correction, image correction is simple. Automatic alignment, a 60Hz motion compensation, and super-low latency promise to deliver images with incredibly low image blur during any lighting condition. LED lifespan of the lamp is 30,000 hours. It costs Rs 79,999.

Daiwa washing machine series

The new washing machines come with a Large tub size. It features a soak timer feature and buzzer along with intelligent wash programmes. These washing machines come with more than 1300RPM, enabling higher spin speed and two wash programmes to offer better and faster drying time. It has three mini pulsators capable of delivering a powerful stream of water to remove the tough stains on clothes with deep detergent diffusion.



Daiwa washing machine. Credit: Daiwa



It features a Collar Scrubber, which makes the clothes good as new and dirt-free and supports the End of Cycle buzzer. The thermal protection for the motor keeps it safe even for the long hours of usage. Prices start at Rs 7,990.

Karbonn Smart One series LED TVs

Mobile-maker Karbonn launched five Smart One TVs-- three Smart LED TV range comprising models- KJW39SKHD, KJW32SKHD (bezel-less design), and KJWY32SKHD, and the regular LED TV range has KJW24NSHD and KJW32NSHD models.

The new smart LED TV promises to deliver really audio output with a flowing sound, a wide viewing angle for a theatre-like experience, an HD display for the immersive visual experience, and much more.



Karbon Smart One series. Credit: Karbon



With a pre-installed Movie box, users can avail access to several movies, TV series, and other content for unlimited entertainment. Offering seamless connectivity, the smart TV can swiftly be connected with multiple devices. The KJW24NSHD and KJW32NSHD LED TV range feature an HD-ready display. The prices start at Rs 7,990.

Portronics Pure Sound 102

It features a 160-Watt of powerful system output with a wireless subwoofer, the soundbar provides 3D surround sound with up to 2.1 channels ensuring that every nook and corner of the room is filled with a clear and premium sound quality.

Furthermore, its easy remote-control access allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc. It also packs in some of the latest technologies to create an all-rounder feature-packed audio system. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Pure Sound 102 offers a host of other multiple connectivity options such as– USB Drive, 3.5mm Aux-In, Optical Input Port, and HDMI. It costs Rs 8,999.

Tagg Verve Neo

It features a 1.69-inch ultra-wide IPS-LCD large display with 500 nits and is designed with chamfered edges. It is light and sporty with IP68 water-resistant rating.

It supports 16 sports modes and a Heart Rate Sensor that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day and can track sleeping hours. It can also measure SpO2 (blood oxygen) saturation and an additional feature of female health-tracking with an overhauled interface (Menstrual Cycle Tracker).



Tagg Verve Neo. Credit: Tagg



TAGG Verve Neo features an overhauled user interface with a notification panel that offers more options than your usual smartwatch along with 100 plus Watchfaces to personalise your viewing experience. The smartwatch will be available in three dial colours - Black, Blue, and RoseGold with 16+ Variants of straps. It costs Rs 1,899.

Fire-Boltt Invincible

It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454p resolution. It features always-on Display feature and 2.5D full lamination.



Fire-Boltt Invincible smart watch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



It comes with an 8GB storage capacity and users to save over 200 contacts and more than 1500 songs. It supports 100 sports modes for various indoor as well as outdoor sporting activities. On a single full charge, the watch enables seven days of normal usage and a standby time of nearly 15 days. The other specs include SPO2 monitor, heart rate & blood pressure tracker, sleep tracker, meditative breathing, calculator, and four different menu layouts. It costs Rs 6,499.

Reliance JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next sports a 5.44-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Inside, it comes with custom-made Android-based Pragati OS with a 1.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 225 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP on the back, an 8MP front snapper, and a 3,500mAh battery.



JioPhone Next. Credit: Google



The company says that the custom-developed Pragati OS for JioPhone will offer a better interface and functionality for Indian consumers. It will have voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, in addition to delivering a great camera experience. It costs Rs 6,499.

