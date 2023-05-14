Gadgets Weekly: Nokia C22, Garmin Edge 840 series and more

Technology companies such as Fossil, Realme, and Nokia, among others, launched a new watch series, phones, and more this week (May 8-14).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nokia C22

It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) toughened glass display with a V-notch design. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back, three dedicated slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, it comes with IP52 dust-and water-splash-resistant certification.

Inside, it comes with 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A octa-core CPU with IMG8322 GPU, Android 13 (Go edition), 2GB / 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB with microSD), and 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging speed capability.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a dual-camera module-- 13MP + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.



Nokia C22. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia C22 will be available in three colours--charcoal, purple and sand. It comes in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,499.

Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 series cycling computers

The new Edge 540 and 840 series are tailor-made for outdoor junkies, particularly cycling enthusiasts. The devices feature a lightweight and user-friendly design with a 2.6-inch color display, which can easily be mounted on a cycle at the front.

In addition to GPS support, they offer a range of performance-based training metrics, comprehensive coaching tailored to individual goals, and enhanced navigational support,

There are solar charging models too. They can have up to 32 hours of battery life in demanding use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode.



Garmin Edge 540 and 840 series. Credit: Garmin



Powered by Firstbeat Analytics, the new cycling computers in coordination with compatible smartwatches, can offer metrics such as VO2 max, training status, training load, recovery time, and more. With compatible smartwatches, users can even receive a holistic view of their overall health and wellness with insights like Pulse Ox3, Body Battery energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring, sleep score, and more.

During a ride, the Edge 540 and 840 Series can offer riders in-ride notifications when it's time to refuel or rehydrate, as well as insights on how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation. Depending on the type of model, Edge 540's price ranges between Rs 35,990 and Rs 45,990. Whereas the Edge 840 costs between Rs 45,990 and Rs 55,990.

Fossil Star Wars Collection edition watches

Fossil has lined up iconic Star Wars characters-inspired watches.

First up, it is offering Luke Skywalker edition for Rs 21,495. The watch features the familiar light saber-looks. It features Luke’s glowing green lume Lightsaber as the second hand and invisible blue lume Force lightning that glows in the dark.

There is Leia Organa (Rs 21,495), which features an innovative time-telling mechanism, this design is said to be inspired by Leia’s iconic Endor look with an invisible lume Rebellion sign that glows in the dark, padded leather strap that matches the character's helmet and it also features braid caseback.

There is also a Han Solo edition watch for Rs 21,495. It features a rich leather saddle strap with golden yellow pant stripe detail and matching accents on the dial.

Han Solo's partner in crime, Chewbacca in Star Wars, also has its own collector edition watch from Fossil. It costs Rs 21,495. It features a debossed fur texture on the dial and rivet details on the strap, which is inspired by Chewie’s signature bandolier.



Fossil Star Wars Collection - C-3PO edition. Credit: Fossil



Fossil also has R2-D2 edition for Rs 28,995. This timepiece is crafted around an applied, stamped, and printed dimensional R2-D2-inspired frame, Japanese automatic movement, a minute hand shaped like the droid's repair tool arm, and a day/night indicator with a lume-filled Rebel sign.

There is also a C-3PO edition for Rs 28,995. The watch has a droid-inspired square-shaped case with a gold-tone C-3PO face-inspired frame, exposed automatic movement, a silver-tone lug that matches C-3PO’s TM silver leg, and etched droid cabling-inspired case back detail too.

Realme 11 Pro series

Realme earlier in the week announced two new premium mid-range phones-- Realme 11 Pro+ and a standard 11 Pro-- in China.

They both feature the same design language but differ in terms of camera hardware and charging speed.

They feature a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, offer up to 950 nits brightness and come with dual SIM card slots.

Inside, the company has incorporated 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 8GB / 12GB RAMwith 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The regular Pro model supports 67W charging speed and the Pro+ variant supports 100W charging speed.



Realme 11 Pro series. Credit: Realme India



The standard Realme 11 Pro boasts a dual-camera module-- main 108MP (with f/1.75 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It also features 16MP (f/2.45) on the front.

On the other hand, Realme 11 Pro+ houses a better triple-camera module-- 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 sensor, f/1.69) + 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide camera + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, 32MP (f/2.45) seflie camera on the front.

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ will be available in multiple configurations with prices starting at ¥1799 yuan (approx. Rs 21,290) and ¥2099 yuan (around Rs 24,840), respectively.