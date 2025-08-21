Menu
Homeworld

Pak SC grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 violence cases

A three-member bench of the apex court granted Khan bail after hearing the arguments by his lawyer Salman Safdar, and Punjab Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, who represented the state.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 11:49 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 11:49 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

