Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV series

The new TVs were showcased earlier in the week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

The new Neo QLED TVs' picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro to deliver three-dimensional, life-like picture quality.

It also boasts a proprietary algorithm that powers Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering. It uses AI deep learning technology to analyze and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis, making SDR content brighter and livelier to deliver an immersive viewing experience.



Samsung Neo QLED 8K. Credit: Samsung India



Also, the new TVs come with built-in SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module. Now, with the SmartThings app, users can automatically sync devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices with less hassle.

Samsung also unveiled the new Premiere 8K. It is a new iteration of its laser projector, The Premiere 8K is an ultra-short throw projector that offers a gigantic large screen experience in even higher resolution. It supports a maximum screen size of 150-inches for a massive screen with an exquisite resolution to match.

All the newly unveiled devices come with components made of recycled materials, also support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based power saving features and come in eco-friendly packaging too.

The new TVs and the projector will be launched in global regions including in India along with price details in the coming weeks.

LG's new-age truly wireless OLED smart TV

Last year, we saw LG unveiling the massive Signature R OLED TV. It boasts a rollable ultra-thin screen with self-lit pixel technology and comes with a state-of-the-art sound system.

This time, the South Korean technology major has showcased another new-age truly wireless television-- OLED TV M3 series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

Unlike the current crop of TVs, which come with several input ports for connecting external devices located on the rear or sides, the new 97-inch M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly.

The Zero Connect box helps to create a cleaner, distraction-free viewing environment and offers users greater freedom to arrange their space in the living room. The box comes with multiple ports for plugging in commonly used HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles and can also connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars for richer, more audio and additional cable-free convenience.

To deliver immersive viewing experience, the company has incorporated state-of-the-art technologies to provide reliable video and audio transmission to the M3’s self-lit OLED screen, allowing users to enjoy the content at 4K 120Hz (refresh rate) and clear, crisp sound without any degradation of quality.



LG OLED TV M3 series. Credit: LG



"To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimize transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognize changes in the immediate environment – such as people or pets moving around the room – and switch paths accordingly," the company noted.

Furthermore, for maximum signal strength, the box’s antenna can be easily rotated and/or tilted to align with the TV’s location. For maximum usability, the Zero Connect box is voice recognition-enabled, meaning users can turn on and manage the M3 and connected devices using simple, spoken commands, LG added.

The new LG OLED TV M3 series is expected to hit stores in select regions later in the year. The price details will be revealed during local launch events.

AgnaXR mixed reality headgear

Mumbai-based startup AjnaLens launched its first ‘Made In India’ true mixed reality glasses-- AjnaXR at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

The ergonomically designed glasses are in-built with its learning platform, AjnaVidya which enables users to up-skill or re-skill themselves in the virtual world.



AjnaXR mixed reality head-gear. Credit: AjnaLens



The new headgear is said to be the lightest in its segment to offer a comfortable fit for long hours. The price has not been revealed yet but is expected to be disclosed during the local launch event in the coming months.

Sennheiser IE 200

IE 200 features a compact in-ear design language and comes with Viscoelastic foam and silicone ear adapters in multiple sizes to block ambient distractions while maximizing low-end response.



Sennheiser IE 200. Credit: Sennheiser



Also, the redesigned braided cable reduces handling noise, and terminates to widely a 3.5mm stereo plug and MMCX connectors for connection to various types of devices.

It houses 7-millimetre extra-wide band transducer, which promises high-quality audio. The company says Harmonic distortion is almost non-existent, with a natural frequency response curve typically found in earphones costing significantly more.

Furthermore, the IE 200 features a dual-tuning feature that helps in delivering varied listening experiences from deep and emotional bass. It will be available for pre-order for Rs 14,990 globally from January 17 onwards.

Asus Strix SCAR 16 and 18

The new Strix SCAR 16 and 18 come with a redesigned form factor that can accommodate the larger 16-inch and 18-inch screen sizes with 16:10 aspect ratio.

The 16-inch model can even be equipped with ROG’s new QHD, 240Hz Nebula HDR display with Mini LED technology.

The company has also enhanced the cooling performance of this new chassis, allowing more headroom for the CPU and GPU to boost for maximum framerates. They now come equipped with an extra thick full-width heatsink and Tri-Fan Technology, the new Strix SCAR 16 and 18 allow for much more efficient removal of waste heat.

Combined with Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal, now applied to both the CPU and GPU, the SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 are assured of better heat dissipation.



Asus Strix SCAR 16 and 18 and other devices showcased at CES 2023. Credit: Asus India



The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 sport Intel’s top-of-the-line 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, with 8 Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores for unprecedented gaming prowess. Max out the machine with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU at 175 W, with the thermal headroom to allow the silicon to boost higher and longer than ever before.

The new Strix G16 and Strix G18 are equipped with the same 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU for excellent esports performance.

With up to 16 full-performance cores, AMD’s Ryzen Zen 4 processor is an absolute beast for gaming and content creation alike, so the Strix G17 and Strix SCAR 17 have both been refreshed with this monster CPU. Combined with NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU in the top-tier models, the entire 2023 Strix lineup is ready to rain fire down on the competition.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series

AMD launched a new line of Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 Series processors, which promise to deliver improved performance. Built on the 'Zen 4' architecture and featuring a 65W TDP, the new Ryzen processors are said to be optimized for both efficiency and performance and come with an included AMD Wraith cooler, expanding options and entry points to the Socket AM5 ecosystem.



Key features of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. Credit: AMD



And with one-click overclocking with Precision Boost Overdrive, users can get an instant performance boost of up to 39% with a water-cooled Ryzen 9 7900 processor. The processors announced today are expected to be available on computers starting January 10.

Tecno Phantom X2 series

It features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It also features dual SIM slots, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Tecno Phantom X2 series. Credit: Tecno Mobile



Inside, is powered by a 4nm class 3.05GHz Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU, Android 12-based HiOS 12 OS, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 3.5D Moon Crater-inspired triple-camera module design-- main 64 MP (with RGBW sensor, 5P+1G lens, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP camera with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera (f/2.5) and a 5,160mAh battery with 45W charger.

It comes in two colours-- moonlight silver and stardust grey-- for Rs 39,999.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro Plus watch

It features a 1.83-inch display with 240x286p resolution and comes with IP67 water-resistant certification. It supports more than120 watch faces.



Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro Plus watch. Credit: Fire-Boultt



It supports SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), can track 24/7 heart rate and also monitor sleep pattern. Besides Bluetooth-based calling, it supports a quick access dial pad, call history, and sync contacts, and comes with an inbuilt calculator, games, and weather updates via companion phone.

It comes in seven colours-- black, blue, green, gold black, pink, silver and dark grey. It costs Rs 1,799.

Tecno Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109

It comes with a lightweight, portable design with a plug-in SIM card tray. The new Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109 supports connectivity with up to 16 devices and promises to offer a stable link among multiple users. It comes with a 3,000 mAh battery and offers up to seven days of battery life. It costs Rs 2,499.



Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109. Credit: Tecno



Samsung Galaxy F04

It features a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) LCD Infinity-V display, a 3.5mm audio jack port, and supports triple slots (two nano SIMs and microSD card).

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core CPU with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12-based One UI, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.



Galaxy F04. Credit: Samsung



It houses a dual-camera module--13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

It will be available in two colours-- jade purple and opal green-- for Rs 9,499 on Samsung stores, Flipkart and authorised retail chains from January 23 onwards. For a limited time, it can be bought for as low as Rs 7,499 through an ICICI credit card.

