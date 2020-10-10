Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K LED smart TV, Bose, Sennheiser earphones and more

Top technology companies such as Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, Bose and Google,among others launched new smartphones, smart TVs and related accessories such as sunglasses with earphones and smartwatches this week (September October 4-10).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony 8K smart TV (KD-85Z8H)

Japanese technology major launched the company's first-ever 8K smart TVs in India. It comes with a Full-Array LED display with TRLUMINOS technology, which promises top-notch picture quality, exceptional color, contrast, and clarity.

"With 8K, step into the breath-taking world of big-screen where images come to life with absolute blacks and a super-wide viewing angle detail with X-Wide Angle. A minimalist one-slate design and thin bezel, this 8K LED TV brings home the big-screen 8K experience with the most powerful Picture Processor X1 Ultimate that promises intense depth and details of the 8K TV," the company said.

Sony's 8K also boasts Acoustic Multi-Audio, which offers the best sound output in sync with videos. It is backed by multidimensional sound with S-Force Front Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos built-in.



Sony 8K LED smart TV features. Credit: Sony India



It is powered by Smart Android TV and supports Voice Search powered by Google Assistant; It also works seamlessly with Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It also PlayStation 5 ready.

The Z8H 8K Sony TV comes with a back-lit premium smart remote controller. The lights in buttons turn on automatically when picked up in dark. Also, with a built-in voice control microphone and enhanced button layout, it is easy to use. The newly developed user interface brings seamless and quick access to lots of apps and settings without any hassle, the company added.

Sony 8K KD-85Z8H smart TV is available in 85-inch size for Rs 13, 99,990 at authorised retail stores across India.

Sennheiser's new earphones

HD 250BT headphones come equipped with the audio specialist’s famed transducer technology. It supports high-quality audio codecs such as AAC and aptXTM.

With Bluetooth 5.0, it offers seamless wireless audio quality with dynamic bass for music enjoyment on the go. For listeners seeking to personalize their audio experience, the Sennheiser Smart Control app’s intuitive equalizer makes it possible to tailor the sound experience according to individual taste. Meanwhile, aptX Low Latency perfectly synchronizes audio with on-screen action while watching videos, the company said.



From left-- HD 250BT and CX 120BT. Credit: Sennheiser.



It comes with rugged design, soft, noise-isolating ear pads, in-built microphone, and intuitive controls and boasts a 25-hour battery life, which comes in handy for long road journeys.

Sennheiser CX 120BT features an around-the-neck design and is made of durable matte-black cable, complemented by high-gloss red and metallic silver accents on the earbuds.

It also features an intuitive three-button remote for the management of calls and audio. Users can select ear adapters in three sizes, ensuring the perfect fit for optimal comfort and excellent passive noise isolation for listening in louder environments.

It comes with SBC and aptX codec compatibility, as well as aptX Low Latency to keep audio in perfect sync with video content. It supports Bluetooth 4.1, which ensures fast, reliable connectivity and multi-pairing to enable fuss-free connection with two devices simultaneously.

It needs close one and a half hours to fully charge it from zero and 100% and offers up to six-hour battery life.

Sennheiser HD 250BT costs Rs 5,490 and CX 120BT is available for Rs 3,490 in India through the company's official website and popular e-commerce sites.

Bose Earbuds and Frames

Popular audio equipment-maker Bose launched two new products-- QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds. The new QuietComfort Earbuds boasts Bose around-ear noise canceling headphones in a gorgeous in-ear design.

On the other hand, Bose Sport Earbuds come with an entirely re-engineered design and promises top-notch sound quality from smaller, slimmer enclosures that stay securely in place without pain, pressure, or ear hooks.

The QC Earbuds will be sold for INR 26,990 and the Sport Earbuds will be sold for INR 17,990.



The new QuietComfort Earbuds (left) and Sport Earbuds(right). Credit: Bose



Bose also announced three new Frames — each of them is designed with protection and style of premium sunglasses with the functionality of premium headphones in one revolutionary wearable, the company claims.

The new Frames Tempo is designed specifically for outdoor workouts — like biking, running, and climbing.

The Frames Tenor and Soprano are for everyday use with improved style, design, and acoustics over the original. Both feature Bose proprietary Open Ear AudioTM technology and the tiniest, thinnest, most invisible Bose speaker systems ever. They promise immersive sound from eyewear — not earbuds.



The new Frames (from left to right) --Tempo, Tenor and Soprano. Credit: Bose



They all cost Rs 21,900. Interchangeable lenses for all variants for Tempo Sport will be sold for Rs 2,990. Interchangeable lenses for Tenor & Soprano will be sold for Rs 1,990 (Faded) and Rs 2,990 (Rose Mirror, Blue Mirror, Silver Mirror).

Motorola's smart home appliances

Flipkart in collaboration with Motorola launched the new-age smart home appliances. The new smart fridge features customized convertible storage space ( with fridge mode, drinks mode, soft freezer or freezer). It comes with Adaptive Inverter Technology, coupled with TruSmart Sensors intuitively collects data from the internal load, door usage, and ambient temperature sensors to optimize cooling.

On the other hand, the Motorola Smart Washing Machine range has integrated innovative technology with Flexi-wash options for users to choose personalized washing preferences, TruSmart sensors with state-of-the-art foam-level, temperature, and speed sensing capabilities to deliver a superior wash experience.



The new range of smart fridge, washing machine, and Air Conditioner from Motorola. Credit: Flipkart



The new Motorola Smart AC comes with intuitive app control and boasts of SurroundCoolX technology providing consumers ultra-fast & all-round cooling through a Dual inverter compressor, 5-speed fan, and 4-way swing.

Motorola is also bringing Android 10.0 Smart TVs – Motorola Revou series and Motorola ZX2 series, which comes with the combination of Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos experience in a single form factor. It promises to deliver the ultra-vivid picture viewing experience with Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. They come with linen finish integrated soundbar in 4K range, G52 Graphic Engine, Dual Band WiFi, and much more. The Motorola Smart TVs will be available in screen sizes of 32-inch HD, 40-inch full HD, and 43-inch & 55-inch 4K resolution.



The new Motorola Revou (left) and Motorola ZX2 (right) smart TV series. Credit: Flipkart



Motorola's smart refrigerators (starts at Rs 51,990), smart air-conditioners (starts at Rs. 32,999), and smart washing machines (starts at Rs. 23,499), and Revou series and Motorola ZX2 Series will be available with prices starting at Rs. 13,999. All will be available for purchase during the upcoming Flipkart Billion Days Sale (October 16-21).



Motorola smart TV features. Credit: Flipkart



Panasonic Lumix S5

The new Panasonic Lumix S5 comes equipped with a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that promises to deliver a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance made possible by sufficient light condensation.

The Lumix S5 boasts Dual Native ISO technology, enabling users to shoot images and videos with minimal noise. Lumix S5 is powered with advanced deep-learning technology that provides high-speed, high-precision AF (autofocus) in both taking stills and recording videos by featuring real-time detection of the subject’s features such as human eye, face, head, and body.

Furthermore, the camera features a separate mode dial dedicated for slow and quick motion, to effectively capture time-lapse and slow-motion videos. With this launch, Panasonic hosts the largest lineup of cameras offering 4K 10-bit videos, delivering cinema-like quality to content creators, especially for social media platforms such as Youtube, Instagram and others.



Lumix S5 camera series. Credit: Panasonic



Lumix S5 complies with RAW video output to ATOMOS NINJA V over HDMI as well as a C4K video recording with the future firmware update. LUMIX S5 delivers 14+ stops of Dynamic Range, which are virtually the same as those of the Panasonic cinema cameras, to precisely reproduce everything from dark to bright areas.

The Lumix S5's zoom lens comes with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 (S-R2060), based on the L-Mount system for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. It is a compact, lightweight standard zoom lens that covers ultra-wide range from 20mm to standard 60mm focal length for versatile use including landscapes and snaps

Panasonic Lumix S5 costs Rs 1,64,900 for body and Rs 1,89,900 with the camera kit.

Honor Watch ES and Watch GS Pro

The new Honor Watch ES comes with 1.64'-inch 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 70% screen-to-body ratio, 456x280 pixels at 326 PPI, the HONOR Watch ES offers an ergonomic design that fits comfortably to the wrist. With 200+ Watch Faces, Personalized and Customizable, and Always-on Display options.

It features 12 animated workout Courses and 44 animated exercise moves that help users to meet their fitness goals at the convenience of their home. These exercise moves clearly demonstrate various workout postures, ideal for improving users’ form and technique while training/ exercising. It has 95 workout modes including indoor running, outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor and indoor cycling[7], pool swimming, free training, elliptical, rowing, and automatic workout detection feature.

It can 24/7 TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitor and blood-oxygen (SpO2) level. It can charge up to 70% in just 30 mins and can give up to 10 days of battery life after a full charge.



The new Watch ES (left) and Watch GS Pro (right). Credit: Honor



Honor Watch GS Pro is a tailor-made smartwatch for outdoor junkies. It has undergone 14 types of MIL-STD-810G tests, this smartwatch can withstand extreme conditions, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance, and humidity resistance. This rugged smartwatch comes with 5ATM certification and offers up to 25-days of battery life so that users can enjoy their exploration rather than worrying about battery life. By enabling the GPS Route Back feature in the HONOR Watch GS Pro, users can go back to the starting point, thanks to the built-in high precision dual satellite navigation system. As a result, it also saves battery life of the smartphone allowing users to conserve battery for other important activities.

With a built-in speaker and microphone inside the HONOR Watch GS Pro, users can take or make quick calls without having to take out the smartphone.

It has a 6-axis sensor and can record numerous types of data such as trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, duration, calories burnt, heart rate, stride frequency, cumulative elevation, and maximum oxygen uptake, when you are running, hiking, and doing a triathlon.

It boasts a SpO2 monitor, TuRelax Stress monitor, TruSleep, and 24x7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, for better health monitoring and can track more than 100 activities.

It features 1.39-inch AMOLED Touch Display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels at 326 PPI to give you a more rich viewing experience in any lighting conditions. The user can select from a range of Watch Faces and even personalize their Watch Faces from their Phone Gallery, store up-to 500 songs or stream music from their smartphone using Music Control, check Call, Message and Social Media Notifications, Reject Calls, Find My Phone, Weather, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer and much more.

Honor Watch ES and Watch GS Pro costs Rs 7,499 and Rs 17,999 and will be available for purchase next week.

Panasonic Smart LED bulb

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb features multi-colour lighting option and automated scheduling functions that enable the user to alter the look, feel, and mood of the room just at the touch of their fingertips.

It is a 9 Watt bulb and offers nearly 16 million shades giving the user a wide range of options to alter the ambiance of the room. The user can also adjust the lighting settings to match the design of the room or even cater to a special occasion such as family gatherings, dinner, and parties, kids playing area, recreational rooms etc. Additionally, the bulb consists of a pre-set feature which allows the user to auto-schedule the switching on and off the lights. The LED aspect of the bulb enhances energy-saving within the home, making it more sustainable with longer durability.



The new Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb. Credit: Panasonic



It can be controlled through the Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi application available on Google Play Store and App Store. The bulb can also be connected and used via voice commands feature from Google Assistant and Alexa, thereby elevating the experience of the product. In the future, the Smart LED Bulb will be a part of the connected ecosystem that will be integrated seamlessly with Panasonic’s MirAIe - an intelligent IoT & AI-enabled connected living platform.

Samsung brings new Galaxy A21s model

Samsung launched the new 6GB+128 GB model of the Galaxy A21s. It has a 48MP Quad camera for enhanced photography experience, a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display for immersive viewing, and a 5000mAh battery that lasts through the day.



Galaxy A21s. Credit: Samsung



It comes equipped with defense-grade Samsung Knox to isolate, encrypt, and secure phone data – including confidential files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health data. It costs 17,499.

Tecno Camon 16

It comes with 6.8-inch HD+ (1640x720p) display, fingerprint sensor, MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 10-based HiOS 7.0, triple camera-- main 48MP (f/1.79) backed by 2MP (4cm macro), 2MP (f/2.4 depth), AI lens, a penta LED flash, 16MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger. The new Camon 16 in two colours-- cloud white and purist blue-- for Rs 10,999.



The new Camon 16. Credit: Tecno



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) super AMOLED having a pixel density of 407ppi (pixels per inch), an optical fingerprint sensor, and support 120Hz display refresh rate. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating.



The new Galaxy S20 FE. Credit: Samsung India



Under-the-hood, it runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB storage (+ expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), 32MP front camera, triple camera-- main 12MP+ 8MP telephoto lens+ 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 4500mAh with 25W charger. It costs Rs 49,999.

Google Pixel 4 and Nest Audio

It comes with a 5.81-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340p) OLED-based screen, Google's proprietary Titan M security module, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2 GHz x 2 cores + 1.8 GHz x 4 cores), Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 10 with Google Lens (OS support till 2022), 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage and 3140 mAh battery with 18W charger support.



The new Pixel 4a. Credit: Google



It also boasts a feature-rich 12.2 MP dual-pixel camera on the back with 1.4 μm pixel width, Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilisation, ƒ/1.7 aperture, and 77-degree field of view. On the front, it comes packed with an 8MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Fixed focus, and an 84-degree field of view. It cost Rs 29,999 for a limited time.



The new Nest Audio smart speakers. Credit: Google



On the other hand Nest Audio smart speaker is powered by a 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with a high-performance Machine Learning hardware engine. It has a built-in Chromecast, supports Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. It has an optimised metallic grill with fabric cover. Inside, it houses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer to deliver the enhanced bass effect. It cost Rs 6,999 for limited time.

Poco C3

It features 6.53-inch HD+ (1600x700p) display, P2i splash-resistant coating, 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB ), a triple camera--13MP main sensor + 2MP macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP selfie camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Its price starts at Rs 7,499.



Poco C3 launched in India. Credit: Poco India



Samsung Galaxy F41

The new Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity U display, peak brightness of 420 nits, 32MP front camera, Android 10 OS, Exynos 9611, 6GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), and 6,000mAh battery with 15W charger. The new phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back, triple camera module-- 64MP main sensor backed by a 5MP live focus shooter and 8MP ultra-wide lens (123-degree Field-of-View). And, it has three slots tray for-- two nano SIMs and a microSD card on the left side. Its price starts at Rs 16,999.



The new Galaxy F41. Credit: Samsung



