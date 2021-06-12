Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA X90J, Samsung The Frame 2021 4K TVs and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus, and Poco, among others, launched new smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, drone and more this week (June 6-12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony BRAVIA XR-55X90J (55-inch)

The Sony BRAVIA X90J is touted to be the world’s first cognitive intelligence TV.

This high-powered 55-inch television comes with Cognitive Processor XR which promises to deliver intelligence that reflects human cognitive characteristics. It is capable of detecting the viewer’s focal points, and cross-analyzes numerous image quality elements to produce a picture that is more natural and closer to human memory. "Combined with our Full Array LED panel, this technology delivers ultra-realistic pictures full of lifelike contrast," the company said.

It also boasts new generation XR Motion Clarity technology that can cross-analyse data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur. It comes with XR Surround, 3D Surround upscaling, and Acoustic Multi-Audio to deliver an immersive sound experience that matches perfectly with visuals.

It features XR Contrast Booster. It adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. As bright areas are brighter and dark areas darker, scenes look more real, with extra depth and detail.



The new BRAVIA X90J smart TV launched in India. Credit: Sony



Sony BRAVIA X90J promises a really good gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC. It costs Rs 1,39,990.

Samsung The Frame (2021) QLED 4K TV series

The new The Frame 2021 edition offer customisation. Owners can select different colour bezels to complement the surroundings of their living room. When the TV is on standby mode, it will display popular and it has over 1,400 wallpapers in the library.

The users can upload and display their family or travel photographs. Customers can also customise pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make them more realistic.



The Frame QLED smart TV series. Credit: Samsung



The big improvement comes in the form of design. The 2021 edition of The Frame is 46 per cent thinner than the previous model.

It boasts QLED technology that promises to offer life-like colours, enhanced contrast, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

The Frame’s Dual LED backlight expresses more sophisticated colour tone combinations in visuals, bringing every scene to life in full colour realism, enhanced contrast and improved viewing angles, the company noted.

Also, The Frame supports Bixby and Alexa digital assistant. Users can change channels, adjust the volume, control playback, and more with just the voice.

The interesting thing about The Frame 2021 series is the retail box. It comes with a sustainable packaging design that can be upcycled as a cat house or bookshelf.



The Frame QLED smart TV series. Credit: Samsung



Also, it comes with a self-charging solar cell-powered remote control that doesn’t need external batteries and gets charged by indoor lights, to help reduce greenhouse emissions.

The Frame TV can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built-in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly.

The new Frame will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting at Rs 61,990. It will come in four screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, from June 12.

Early bird consumers of The Frame will get complementary bezel worth up to Rs 9,900, from June 12 to June 21.

Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch

The new Bolt SW200 series sports a 1.2-inch LCD screen and comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive underwater up to 1.5meters (around five feet) for 30 minutes.

It comes with a female health tracking feature to monitor menstrual cycle, ovulation period, pregnancy period, and more.

Also, it has a smart hand sanitization reminder in the smartwatch, which reminds the owner to wash hands-on regular intervals and keep the user alert if he/she touches an unknown surface.



The new Bolt SW200 series smart watch. Credit: Syska



It also boasts water reminder feature and helps the user keep a track of daily water intake and stay hydrated. It offers Spo2 monitoring to measure blood oxygen level, track heart rate, provide the sedentary alert to make the user walk for a few minutes, track sports such as cricket, badminton, swimming, running, cycling, hiking and more.

Users can control music tracks and volume right from the wrist without having to take the phone out of the pocket. Also, users can control the phone's camera to take photos of the group from a distance. It promises to offer close to 10 days of battery life. It costs Rs 5,499 on Flipkart.

Vivo Y73



The new Y73 phone launched in India. Credit: Vivo



It sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with up to 570 nits brightness, HDR 10, in-display fingerprint sensor, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable), triple camera module-- primary 64MP ( f/1.89) + 2MP depth + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash, a 16MP (f1/2.0) front shooter and a 4,000mAh battery 33W charger in-box. It costs Rs 20,990.

Fire-Boltt Talk smartwatch

Fire-Boltt launched a new smartwatch dubbed 'Talk'. It comes in 44mm size and features a large 3D HD Display with a Bevel Curved Glass and a metallic body around.



The new Fire-Boltt Talk smart watch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



Also, it comes with IPX7 waterproof and is equipped with a Smart Notification mechanism. It offers multiple sports modes such as Swimming, Badminton, Walking, Running, Skipping Football, etc, and a plethora of watch faces.

It promises to offer up to 10 days on normal usage while can go on for at least 5 days in Bluetooth Voice and Call Mode. In standby mode, the battery would last for 30 days with a full charge.

Syska LED lights:

Syska launched energy-efficient T5 LED Batten (PC) and Syska T5 LED Batten (AL). Also, these lights have surge protection of 4KV and are installed with 440V OVP (Over Voltage Protection).

These lights can be fixed with the help of clippers along with screws. The parallel distance between the two clippers should be more than 100mm and should be used at a stable power supply of AC 220 to 240 Volts.

It is recommended to not cover any thermal insulation material while using the light fixture, to avoid fire accidents and install during raining conditions, dimming circuits, or electronic switch.



Syska LED lights. Credit: Syska



The Syska T5 LED Batten (AL) contains colour temp of 6500K and has an operating temp. range of -10 °C to 60 °C, while the T5 LED Batten (PC) has a colour temp of 3000K to 6500K and at operating temp. range of -10 °C to 50 °C. Syska T5 LED Batten (PC-Polycarbonate) and Syska T5 LED Batten (Aluminium) comes with a lumen of 2200 lumens.

The Syska T5 LED Batten (PC) is priced Rs 449 and the Syska T5 LED Batten (AL) costs Rs 549.



Sony Airpeak S1 drone for cameras

The new Airpeak S1 comes with four rotating fans and promises to get stable dynamic videos and precise still images too. Sony says it can be stable in air with a wind speed of up to 44.7 miles per hour, which’s equivalent to 20m/s.



The new Airpeak drone for cameras launched. Credit: Sony



As far as the drone's speed is concerned, it can reach a max speed of 55.9mph (25m/s) with a maximum angular velocity of 180-degree/s and an altitude angle up to 55-degree. With a single charge, it can remain airborne for 22 minutes without a payload. It costs $9,000.

Must read | Sony Airpeak S1 drone: Everything you need to know

Tecno Spark 7T

It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p)2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual-camera module--main 48MP (f/1.8) backed by AI camera sensor with Quad-LED flash, supports 2K Quality Recording, Slow Motion videos at 120 fps with no time limit, 10X zoom, Short Video, Video Bokeh Mode and 20 AI Scene Detection, an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper with dual-LED flash on the front and a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charger. It costs Rs 8,999. There is Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon on day one of the release (June 15).

iQOO Z3

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen, 120Hz display refresh rate, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 620 graphics engine, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging capability.



The new iQOO Z3 launched in India. Credit: iQOO India



The new iQOO Z3 boasts triple-camera module--main 64MP (with Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) + 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide camera + 2MP(f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.0) shooter. Its price starts at Rs 19,990.

Must read | iQOO Z3 launch offer and availability details

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S

The new OnePlus Nord Core Edition (CE) 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) Fluid AMOLED with pixel density of 410 ppi (pixels per inch), support 90Hz display refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it features 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, 6GB / 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB /256GB (UFS 2.1) storage and a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge T30 Plus capability.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.79, EIS)+ 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.25) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4 ) with LED flash and supports 4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 120fps, 720p at 240fps recording. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) snapper. Its price starts at Rs 22,999.



OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Credit: Amazon India



OnePlus TV U1S series come in three screen sizes-- 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. They come with 4K UHD display with an enhanced 93% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, 8.3-million-pixel display, Delta E<2 rating, 10-bit color depth, HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ certifications.

The OnePlus TV 65 U1S comes equipped with a four-unit speaker system offering 30W output.

The OnePlus TV 50 U1S and OnePlus TV 55 U1S feature two-unit speaker, providing a 30W output. The speakers are from the reputed Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio.

The new OnePlus TV's price starts at Rs 39,999.

Read more | OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S series: All you need to know

Poco M3 Pro 5G

It comes with sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen with a 90Hz display refresh rate, 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor backed by Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger support.



The new M3 Pro 5G phone launched in India. Credit: Poco India



It also features a triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor(f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP snapper (f/2.0). Its price starts at Rs 13,999.

Must read | Poco M3 Pro launch offers and when it will available to buy

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.