Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia XR X90K LED smart TV, and more

Sony Bravia XR X90K LED smart TV series

The Japanese technology company earlier this week launched the new BRAVIA XR Full-Array LED X90K series in two screen sizes-- 65-inch and 55-inch.

They come with Flush Surface bezel design language with Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) display panel and support 120Hz refresh rate, and 4K HDR content. Inside, they come with proprietary XR Cognitive Processor backed by XR Triluminos pro, XR Motion Clarity, and XR 4K upscaling technologies, to deliver a good viewing experience.

They also support variable refresh rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and e-ARC to offer an enhanced gaming experience. With Bravia Core, users can get to view IMAX enhanced movies with the highest quality Pure Stream 80mbps on Bravia XR TVs.



The new XR-55X90K series smart TV. Credit: Sony



They feature a 30 Watts speaker with an Acoustic Multi Audio system, 5.1 Ch - 3D Surround Upscaling tech, Dolby Atmos, ambient optimization, two tweeters, and support Voice Zoom.

Also, it offers Ambient optimization, and comes with an advanced Light sensor and Acoustic auto-calibration technology to offer an immersive audio-visual experience.

It comes with four HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and two USB ports to connect to hard drives and other USB devices.

The new Sony TVs promise to deliver an enhanced user interface with the BRAVIA CAM feature, which supports gesture control, video calls, and much more.

Sony XR-55X90K (55-inch) and XR-65X90K (65-inch) costs Rs 1,29,990 and Rs 1,79,990, respectively.

Tata Power's new AI-based motion sensor

As part of the Tata Power EZ Home solutions, the company launched a new AI(Artificial Intelligence)-Powered PIR (Passive Infrared) Motion Sensor. Citing the BEE study report, the company said the device can save up to 40 per cent on the consumption of associated home appliances.

With the mobile, users get to view energy analytics data of their home's actual and predicted electricity consumption at various levels (product level, room level, and home level). The real-time data also helps customers remain in the concerned tariff slab and helps them realize their savings.



New AI-based sensors to control home appliances' power consumption. Credit: Tata power



Tata Power EZ Home mobile app also displays information that cross compares energy usage vis -à-vis a star-rated electric appliance in the same category. This cross-comparison helps realize any efficiency issues indicating maintenance measures for the device.

Consumers can also use digital assistant Alexa or Google Assistant or through any compatible remote to control switches and appliances. They come with different sizes and capabilities with prices ranging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000.

pTron Force X10E smartwatch

It sports a curved rectangular lozenge-like design language with a 1.7-inch 2.5D colour HD (240 x 280p) display and is encased in a corrosion-resistant Zinc Alloy case with steel pushers. Also, it comes with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.



The new Force X10E smartwatch. Credit: pTron



It features a pedometer and supports calorie burnt count, step count, sedentary and hydrate reminder, sleep monitor, and distance travelled. Also, it supports 24/7 SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level) and heart rate reading and can track seven physical sports.

It needs three hours for a full charge and can last for up to 12 days. It costs Rs 1,899.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The new M8 series smart display from Samsung comes in a 32-inch screen with thin bezels, 16:9 aspect ratio, and has a UHD 3,840 x 2160p resolution. It has premium metallic case and a height-adjustable stand.

It offers a peak brightness of 400 nits, supports HDR10+ content, Samsung TV Plus, ConnectShare (USB 2.0), Web Service (Microsoft 365), SmartThings, Workspace, Game bar 2.0 and more.



Samsung Smart Monitor. Credit: Samsung India



It also features 2.2CH (5W x 2 with tweeter), a full HD web camera, and a remote controller (in-box).

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5.0, one micro-HDMI, and two USB-C (1Up/1Dn) with a maximum 65W charging speed.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes in four colours-- daylight blue, spring green, sunset pink, and warm white -- for Rs 59,999.

Motorola Moto G82 5G

The new Motorola phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) pOLED display and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes with triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD cards), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and boasts an IP52 water splash-resistant rating.

Inside, it houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU with Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based My UX OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), supports 13 5G bands and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging capability.



The new Moto G82 5G series. Credit: Motorola



The new Motorola phone boasts triple camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation + 8MP ultra-wide camera and depth camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor. It comes in two configurations--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 22,499, respectively.

