<p>Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada film actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, popularly known as M S Umesh, breathed his last on Sunday after a battle with cancer.</p><p>The actor was 80 and passed away at Kidwai Hospital.</p><p>The multi-faceted artist, renowned for his distinct comic timing and soulful character roles, leaves behind a cinematic legacy spanning over six decades and more than 400 films.</p><p>The news of his demise has sent a wave of grief across the Kannada film industry, with political leaders and film personalities offering their heartfelt condolences.</p><p>Umesh began his illustrious journey in the film world as a child artist with BR Panthulu’s film <em>Makkala Rajya</em>, marking his entry into Sandalwood.</p><p>He had the unique distinction of sharing screen with all the leading stars of Kannada cinema, including the legendary Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.</p><p>His memorable performances in films like <em>Guru Shishyaru</em> and the iconic comedy <em>Golmaal Radhakrishna</em> are often cited by fans and critics alike, with his ability to blend comedy and emotional depth setting him apart.</p>.'Veteran actor Dharmendra's demise great loss to Indian cinema': President Murmu.<p>His comic roles, often delivered with impeccable timing, were particularly beloved by the masses.</p><p>Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadgi, expressed deep sorrow over the actor's death in a condolence message.</p><p>"Umesh is one of the most talented actors the film industry has seen. It is unfortunate that such a wonderful artist with such a soulful performance passed away due to cancer. With his death, the Kannada film industry has lost an outstanding artist. May God give his fans and family the strength to bear the grief of his departure," the minister said.</p><p>M S Umesh's passing marks the end of an era for the industry. His dedication and passion for acting, evident since his days as a child artist, have left an indelible mark on Kannada cinema.</p><p><strong>Awards and honours</strong></p><p>The Best Supporting Actor Award for the role of 'Thimmarai' in the three-part film <em>Kathasangama</em>, Munitai, the Natak Akademi Award in 1994, and the Mahanagara Palike Award in 1997.</p>