Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Here's what to expect in Samsung event

In about a few hours, Samsung is all set to kick off the company's first mega event Galaxy Unpacked 2021.

For regulars like fans and us, tech enthusiasts, the Samsung program is a bit early to see in January, as it used to happen only in late February or early March.

But, we are living in uncertain times, there is no saying when and what would strike at us. Unlike 2020, which saw the Covid-19 outbreak, was a forgettable year. Samsung will hope 2021 usher in good vibes, and what better for the company to kick off the campaign with the new flagship Galaxy S21 and get a head start over the rivals.

Samsung Unpacked 2021 is a virtual event and is scheduled to go live on January 14 from 10 am EST (08:30 pm IST) onwards on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Here's what to expect

As per the latest reports, Samsung is expected to not just unveil the new Galaxy S21, but also a couple more products (more on that later).

The new Galaxy S21 is said to come in three variants-- a generic Galaxy S21, a standard Galaxy 21 Plus, and a top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Based on the price range, the Galaxy S21 models will have different hardware particularly in terms of screen size, camera, and battery capacity. However, they all will have the latest Exynos 2100.

Also, for the first time ever, Samsung is expected to offer S Pen with the Galaxy S21 series, but only for the Ultra model.

However, unlike the Galaxy Note, which comes with an in-built holster to keep the stylus, Samsung will offer it separately with S21 Ultra. Consumers have to buy it and the company will also be selling a custom cover-case with a holster to hold the S Pen.



Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, there will be a big upgrade for the Galaxy S21 series in terms of camera and deliver great photography on par with Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Ultra model is said to have four cameras-- two 10MP telephoto lens, a primary 1080MP wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it will have 40MP selfie snapper.

It will sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) super AMOLED screen and come in three options-- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB--and 12GB/16GB RAM

Whereas the S21 Plus and S21 will have triple-camera module-- 64MP (main) + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP wide) on the back and a 10MP front camera.

The generic Galaxy S21 will sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display and the S21 Plus is said to have a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED screen. They are expected to be made available in two variants-- 128GB and 256GB storage-- with 8GB RAM.

All three Galaxy S21 series models support Adaptive Display (up to 120Hz refresh rate) and will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, feature AL7s10 metal frame, and with an IP68 rating.

Samsung is also said to launch the new Buds Pro earphones along with Bluetooth-based device Galaxy Smart-tag. It will come in handy to locate important things like car/house keys.

