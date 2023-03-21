Google finally brings 5G support to Pixel 6a in India

After a long delay, Google last week finally released March 2023 update to Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel 5, and other older eligible devices. It introduced several new features including 5G support for the latest Pixel phones in India.

The rollout process is staged in phases and was expected to reach all phones in a few days. Now, a week after the start of the global rollout, it is finally being made available to the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a series.

Google Pixel 6a owners particularly in India were anxious about the delay of the software update, as almost all Android phones and even iPhone 12 and newer models already support 5G in India. With the latest update, Pixel 6a will finally be able to support high-speed internet speed.

Pixel 6a supports the 5G service offered by both Airtel and Reliance Jio in India. It supports multiple Standalone/non-Standalone 5G bands-- n1/ n2/ n3/ n5/ n7/ n8/ n12/ n20/ n25/ n28/ n30/ n40/ n48/ n66/ n71/ n77/ n78.



During tests in early 2022, both Airtel and Reliance Jio reported that phones in select regions with a good network signal strength can support more than 1Gbps cellular internet speed.

But, on average, devices support around 250Mbps-400Mbps speed, which is more than enough to stream high-resolution content without any buffering issues and low latency when playing graphics-rich games with an internet connection.

Here's how to install the update on your Pixel 6a phone

Step 1: Open the device's Settings app

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom, tap System, and then System update

For the uninitiated, the latest software version is -- TQ2A.230305.008.E1.



Here's how to enable 5G on Pixel 6a:

To enable 5G, go back to Settings >> Network & internet >> SIMs >> Preferred network type >> select 5G

