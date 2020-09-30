Google 2020 event live update: Expect Pixel 5, Google TV and more

In about a few minutes, Google will kick off the annual product launch event. As the Covid-19 pandemic is still prevalent in the US, the programme is a virtual one and is being telecasted online. DH will be offering live updates on Google's 2020 Fall event.
Watch Google Event 2020 here
Event goes live with Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services, Google on the screen
Google to launch at least three products ranging from Pixel 5 to new Nest smart speakers
Word on the street is that the Mountain View-based company will unveil the new line Pixel phones, Chromecast and Nest smart speakers.
Read more | Google Event 2020 preview: Expect Pixel 5, new Chromecast and more