Google 2020 event live update: Expect Pixel 5, Google TV and more

  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 23:32 ist
In about a few minutes, Google will kick off the annual product launch event. As the Covid-19 pandemic is still prevalent in the US, the programme is a virtual one and is being telecasted online. DH will be offering live updates on Google's 2020 Fall event.
    Watch Google Event 2020 here

    Event goes live with Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services, Google on the screen

    Google to launch at least three products ranging from Pixel 5 to new Nest smart speakers

    Word on the street is that the Mountain View-based company will unveil the new line Pixel phones, Chromecast and Nest smart speakers.

