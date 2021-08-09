Google may launch 'wireless streaming device' with Pixel 6, 6 Pro

Google, earlier in the week, formally announced that to launch Pixel 6, 6 Pro with in-house designed Tensor chipset later this year.

Now, reports are coming that the company has more hardware to showcase in the fall event, slated in October.

An unnamed Google product has just received the FCC (Federation Communication Commission) approval, which paves way for commercial launch. The product description says it is a 'Wireless Streaming Device' with model number- 'GJQ9T'.

Since there is a mention of streaming in the document, many assumed it to be the new generation Google Chromecast, but 9to5Google says otherwise.

It says the mystery device might be either a Nest Cam (wired) or the Nest floodlight. It will be able to offer a live video streaming option for users to view the premises in real-time.

In a related development, Google is likely to unveil the brand new Pixel Watch, which will run on enhanced Wear OS developed in collaboration with Samsung. The new OS will see lot of similarities with TizenOS seen in the Galaxy range of smartwatches. The biggest improvements include long battery life and faster performance.

Must read | Google gives sneak peek on Pixel 6, 6 Pro ahead of launch

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.