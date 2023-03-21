Google offers 'Pixel Superfans' early access to AI chatbot Bard

Google earlier this year in February, unveiled the company's advanced generative Artificial Intelligence model titled Bard. Unfortunately, it did not receive much recognition compared to OpenAI's ChatGPT-integration with Microsoft's Edge browser and Bing search engine.

The Redmond-based company recently launched ChatGPT 4-powered apps-- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Business Chat, and others available on Microsoft 365 service plan.

After the botched Bard launch, Google last week announced to offer of generative AI-integrated Gmail, Docs, and others under the Workspace subscription plan but did not reveal when it will be made available to the clients.

Now, the search engine giant has begun sending out emails to select Pixel device users inviting them to test the renewed Bard chat bot, reported 9to5Google.

For now, it is limited to the west.

Here's what Google's invite reads:

"Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We’d like to offer you – a member of our Pixel Superfan community – early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback. We can’t wait to hear how people start using Bard, but we also know that large language models will not always get it right. Input from a wide range of experts and users will help Bard improve."

The teaser GIFs shared by Google last week showed how quick and intuitive the company's generative AI language model is.

Pixel device owners have to submit feedback to Google and the latter will further refine the language model before its plans for public roll-out.



Google Pixel 7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Though there is no official word on when Google will make Bard available to the public, the company is most certain to spell out more details during the upcoming annual Google I/O developer conference on May 10.

Google is also expected to announce new hardware including Pixel 7a too.

