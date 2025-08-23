Vote theft: Surjewala meets Bengaluru Congress leaders

<p>Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday held a meeting with ministers, lawmakers and other party leaders from Bengaluru to discuss the “vote theft” campaign.</p>.<p>Surjewala is said to have asked party leaders to activate booth-level agents to carry out verification of voter details in the city.</p>.<p>The Congress has alleged “vote theft” during the Lok Sabha polls.</p>.We are also studying poll results, will highlight issue among people: Sharad Pawar on 'vote theft' charges .<p>The party has flagged anomalies in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, which comes under Bangalore Central.</p>