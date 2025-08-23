Bengaluru police crack HRBR Layout chain-snatching; arrest three

<p>Bengaluru: The Banaswadi police have arrested three people in connection with a chain-snatching incident and recovered a stolen mangalsutra worth Rs 5.70 lakh. </p>.<p>The complainant, who resides in HRBR Layout, had filed a complaint at the Banaswadi police station on July 13. She recounted that on the night of July 12, while she was walking on 8th Main Road of HRBR Layout, three unknown men rode up on a two-wheeler from behind, snatched her mangalsutra and sped away. </p>.<p>On July 19, the police rounded up three suspects — Palagiri Altap, 22, Peddamarala Srivardhana, 23, and Yanamala Harishkumar Reddy, 23 — in Ramanjaneya Layout, Marathahalli. </p>.Bomb threats to Karnataka HC, Bengaluru city civil court declared a hoax.<p>During the suspects' 10-day custody, the police learnt that the stolen 57.28-gram mangalsutra was given to the mother of one of the suspects and she had pawned it at a finance company in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. </p>.<p>The police have also seized a two-wheeler rented from a rental company in Marathahalli. </p>.<p>The three suspects were produced before the court on July 24 and remanded in judicial custody. </p>