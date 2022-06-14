Google opens startup accelerator for Indian women founders

As part of the Google for India campaign, the search engine giant for the last several years has been hosting mentorship programmes for budding entrepreneurs and startup founders in the country.

Now, Google has announced to startup accelerator for Indian women founders. In a recent study, it was found that just 15 per cent of the 100 plus unicorns in India have one or more female leaders.

"In the course of conversations we had with several women founders, we realized that several aspects of the life of an entrepreneur - such as pitching, tapping networks, seeking out mentors - are significantly tougher for women as compared to their male counterparts, for reasons of cultural conditioning as well as lack of role models. With this in mind, today, we are pleased to announce the Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders, aimed to help women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience, including fundraising, hiring and many others," Google said.

In the inaugural batch, Google will be accepting up to 20 women-founded / co-founded startups in India, including startups at the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage, and support them through a three-month programme.



Google opens a startup accelerator programme for women founders in India. Credit: Google



During the course, Google will offer special training in areas such as how to build networks, access to capital, overcome hiring challenges, mentorship and more, Also, the company will also help in meeting challenges that are specific to female founders caused by a variety of social reasons and low representation in the industry.

Furthermore, the curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders.

Interested women entrepreneurs can apply for Google for the Startups Accelerator programme (here) and the application window closes on 10 July.

