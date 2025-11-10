Menu
Five members of family die after roof of house collapses in Bihar

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Sunday when they were sleeping in their residence at Manas village under the Akilpur Police Station limits, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 05:07 IST
