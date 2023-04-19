Google to unveil Pixel Fold at I/O 2023 event

The long rumoured Google's foldable Pixel phone may finally see the light of day next month, says a new report from the US.

Search engine giant is expected to unveil Pixel Fold at the upcoming Google I/O event, which is scheduled to kick off on May 10, CNBC reported citing Google's internal marketing document.

Google Pixel Fold is said to be similar to Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold4. When unfurled, the former features a wide 7.8-inch wide display but is said to weigh a few grams more than the latter.

Also, on the front, it will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and boast water-resistant certification, which ensures the device can survive accidental water splashes. Given the phone will feature a lot of open spaces and crevices between the hinge that holds two panels together, the protective coating will definitely ensure the device serves the owner longer.

Speaking of longer, Pixel Fold is said to come with a bigger battery that will be enough to run for a whole day (24 hours) under normal usage, and on low-power mode, it can even go as long as 72 hours, says the leaked device marketing document.

Google Pixel Fold is said to come with Tensor G2 chipset. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



However, the Pixel Fold will be powered by Tensor G2 silicon seen on current premium phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series.

It may come with a triple camera module on the back-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX787) + 10MP (with Samsung S5K3J1 sensor) telephoto lens + ultra-wide 12MP (with IMX386) with LED flash. And, on the front, it may feature 8MP (with Sony IMX355).

By the way, Google Pixel Fold, which comes with a bigger foldable display and hinge, will cost much more than a regular Pixel or a Pro series. It is said to be priced around $1,700 (1,39,588), less than the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Add to that, the company as part of the launch programme, will offer lucrative trade-in offers for customers to get good value for their old iPhone or any Android phone in exchange for a new Pixel Fold.

After the announcement on May 10, Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit stores only in selected global markets in June.

