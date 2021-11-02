Headache for Zuckerberg: Migraine app takes a dig at Meta for similar logo

Millions of Facebook users had just started to recover from Mark Zuckerberg's surprise rebranding exercise of the social media platform to 'Meta' as a response to the company's long-winding reputation woes. But the social media company now has a new 'headache'.

A Berlin-based migraine app developed by Newsenselab called “M-sense Migräne” took a swipe at Meta for its logo, which is suspiciously similar to its own. The migraine app exposed the company's Achilles heel — data privacy — in targeted humourous posts.

M-sense Migräne expressed its honour on inspiring the Meta logo with a sharp jibe: "maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well".

We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well 👀 🤓

#dataprivacy #meta #facebook pic.twitter.com/QY7cota36r — M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 29, 2021

The company posted witty remarks, placing the logos of the two companies together to show the resemblance.

"If this is causing you a migraine, Mark — download our app!" one of its posts read.

"Where they go low, we go high. #dataprivacy," one post read.

Twitter users also lauded the app for its sense of humour and its witty swipes at Zuckerberg.

What can you do in a situation like that but poke fun at it! https://t.co/1VsWTqvRvJ — M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) November 1, 2021

oh, we definitely want to help treat the migraines this fb rebrand caused 😂 https://t.co/MJFUZ6NiMi — M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) November 1, 2021

This is unlikely to end up as another lawsuit for Zuckerberg as the company, in response to a Twitter user, said, "We didn't say they stole it - we said we feel honoured to have them inspired."

M-sense Migräne is a startup that offers digital treatment programs for people suffering from migraines and headaches. It was developed by Newsenselab in February 2016.