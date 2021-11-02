Headache for Zuckerberg: Migraine app takes a dig at Meta for similar logo

Millions of Facebook users had just started to recover from Mark Zuckerberg's surprise rebranding exercise of the social media platform to 'Meta' as a response to the company's long-winding reputation woes. But the social media company now has a new 'headache'.
A Berlin-based migraine app developed by Newsenselab called “M-sense Migräne” took a swipe at Meta for its logo, which is suspiciously similar to its own. The migraine app exposed the company's Achilles heel — data privacy — in targeted humourous posts.
M-sense Migräne expressed its honour on inspiring the Meta logo with a sharp jibe: "maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well".
We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well 👀 🤓
#dataprivacy #meta #facebook pic.twitter.com/QY7cota36r
— M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 29, 2021
The company posted witty remarks, placing the logos of the two companies together to show the resemblance.
"If this is causing you a migraine, Mark — download our app!" one of its posts read.
Did you know that stress triggers #migraines? We can help 📲 🤓
Get the app: https://t.co/d1ZV1j6Jrf#meta #migraineawareness #thereisanappforthat #digitalhealth pic.twitter.com/VAgeaJu2xq
— M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 31, 2021
"Where they go low, we go high. #dataprivacy," one post read.
We've been told this rebrand to @Meta is causing Mr. Zuckerberg a big migraine — we can help! Just download our app 😘 #facebook #meta #migraine #migraineapp pic.twitter.com/aN5P3VFk47
— M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) October 30, 2021
Twitter users also lauded the app for its sense of humour and its witty swipes at Zuckerberg.
What can you do in a situation like that but poke fun at it! https://t.co/1VsWTqvRvJ
— M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) November 1, 2021
oh, we definitely want to help treat the migraines this fb rebrand caused 😂 https://t.co/MJFUZ6NiMi
— M-sense Migräne (@msense_app) November 1, 2021
This is unlikely to end up as another lawsuit for Zuckerberg as the company, in response to a Twitter user, said, "We didn't say they stole it - we said we feel honoured to have them inspired."
M-sense Migräne is a startup that offers digital treatment programs for people suffering from migraines and headaches. It was developed by Newsenselab in February 2016.
