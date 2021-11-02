Headache for Zuckerberg: Migraine app takes a dig at Meta for similar logo

Headache, Mark? German app takes a dig at Meta logo

A migraine app developed by Newsenselab called M-sense Migräne took a swipe at Meta for its logo which is suspiciously similar to its own

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 02 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 16:51 ist
Logos of Meta and M-Sense. Credit: Twitter/@msense_app

Millions of Facebook users had just started to recover from Mark Zuckerberg's surprise rebranding exercise of the social media platform to 'Meta' as a response to the company's long-winding reputation woes. But the social media company now has a new 'headache'.

A Berlin-based migraine app developed by Newsenselab called “M-sense Migräne” took a swipe at Meta for its logo, which is suspiciously similar to its own. The migraine app exposed the company's Achilles heel — data privacy — in targeted humourous posts.

M-sense Migräne expressed its honour on inspiring the Meta logo with a sharp jibe: "maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well".

The company posted witty remarks, placing the logos of the two companies together to show the resemblance.

"If this is causing you a migraine, Mark — download our app!" one of its posts read.

"Where they go low, we go high. #dataprivacy," one post read.

Twitter users also lauded the app for its sense of humour and its witty swipes at Zuckerberg.

This is unlikely to end up as another lawsuit for Zuckerberg as the company, in response to a Twitter user, said, "We didn't say they stole it - we said we feel honoured to have them inspired."

M-sense Migräne is a startup that offers digital treatment programs for people suffering from migraines and headaches. It was developed by Newsenselab in February 2016.

