Man arrested for drug peddling; 48 stolen phones seized in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Koramangala police have arrested a man absconding in a drugs case and seized 48 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 16 lakh from his possession.</p>.<p>The suspect, Tousif, was caught on July 26 at Gorigepalya. He was wanted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case registered at the Koramangala police station.</p>.<p>On July 3, the police raided a hotel in Koramangala, arrested four people, and seized 12.62 grams of MDMA. Tousif escaped, but was later traced.</p>.<p>During interrogation, he confessed to peddling drugs and admitted the seized phones were stolen. He said he had received them from others.</p>.<p>Tousif has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. The police are working to trace the owners of the phones.</p>