Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

A website now helps you calculate auto metre fares 

Through Meter Haaki, Sharma hopes to make commuters aware of what they should rightfully be paying, and to call out aggregators for overcharging despite clear government directives.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 23:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 23:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAuto

Follow us on :

Follow Us